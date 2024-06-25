Prime Day 2024 is coming on July 16-17. Here's everything you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2024 will be held from Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17, 2024. This news comes about three months after the retail giant announced in April that Prime Day would be held sometime in July.

Prime Day is not only Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, but it's also one of the biggest sales events in retail. During this time, Amazon is known for offering steep discounts across a variety of shopping categories, including tech, home, kitchen and much more. Set your calendars for Prime Day 2024, and if you're interested in securing Prime Day deals before then, sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.

What we know so far about Amazon Prime Day 2024

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.

When will we know what will be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

At this time, Amazon hinted in an announcement published on April 26 that back-to-school supplies will be on sale. The article reads: "Members will also be able to take advantage of deep discounts and get their shopping done early for Back-to-School supplies, avoiding the lines and enjoying the convenience of fast, free shipping through Prime."

In our experience covering Prime Day, we think there could be discounts on a variety of products, including robot vacuums, coffee makers, air fryers and loads of tech products, such as TVs, headphones, tablets, Kindles and more. And since Prime Day is happening in the middle of summer, we wouldn't be surprised if there would be deals on patio furniture, outdoor decor and gardening supplies.

What are invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime invite-only deals are exactly as they sound: Deals that you have to request an invite for in order to access. According to Amazon, Prime members will be able to request invites to gain access to these exclusive deals sometime leading up to Prime Day.

You won't know if your invitation is accepted until Prime Day. Because there are only so many invite-only deals available per product, Amazon cannot guarantee that your invite will be accepted. If your invite is, you will get an email or push notification if you have the Amazon app. If not, Amazon will email you accordingly.

You can only request one deal invite per product, though there's no limit to how many products you can request a deal invite for. If your request is granted, you can only purchase one of that item during Prime Day, and you have until the end of Prime Day to take advantage of the deal.

Here's how to get invite-only Prime deals: Scroll the brand's "deals" page, click on a product you're interested in, and if the product is offering an invite-only deal, you'll be able to request an invite on the product details page. You have to be a Prime member to access these deals, so make sure you're logged into your account while shopping!

Is everything on sale for Amazon Prime Day?

Not every product on Amazon is on sale for Prime Day, however, you should find deals across all of Amazon's shopping categories. It's very important to know that deals do change frequently during Prime Day, so the price you see one day may be gone the next. Sometimes, deals even change by the hour. These are called Lightning Deals.

Lightning deals are limited-time discounts that are only available for so many people. So if there's a lightning deal on Amazon's best-selling portable air conditioner, for example, that discount may only be available for the first 50 shoppers. So once 50 shoppers buy the product at that discount, the lightning deal ends. From our experience, if you see a lightning deal, jump on it, as it could be gone in as little as a half hour.

Products we love at Amazon right now

Amazon currently has plenty of summer deals and terrific prices available to shop now. Check some of our top picks below.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: $224 (10% off)

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $224 at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $250 (save 24%)



Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99 (23% off)



The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60 (40% off)



If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: $99 (45% off)



This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $66 (53% off)



The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $66.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.