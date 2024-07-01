Early Prime Day deal: This all-in-one robot vacuum and mop combo is $299 off today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day, is right around the corner. But you don't have to wait for the highly anticipated sale to score deals. Amazon is offering plenty of early Prime Day deals that are available to shoppers right now, and the discounts are pretty solid.

One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is this $299 markdown on Eureka's E10s robot vacuum and mop combo, a savings of up to 42%. This deal is a steal, as robot vacuums alone (not robot vacuum-mop combos) are quite expensive, with some models retailing for more than $1,000. To ensure you get the greatest savings on the Eureka E10, remember to add the $199 coupon before checkout at Amazon.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Eureka E10s robot vacuum and mop: $400 (save $299)

Eureka

The Eureka E10s is a two-in-one cleaning device that will vacuum and mop your floors for you. The robot offers suction power strong enough to be able to lift dust, dirt and hair off the ground, making this a great option for people with pets. This Eureka model can vacuum and mop at the same time, with technology that can identify carpets and rugs. So when your robot vacuum senses that it's approaching your rug, the mopping pad lifts up to prevent the rug from getting wet.

This robot vacuum can avoid obstacles and map out your home. For a more personalized cleaning, download the corresponding app, which allows you to set up cleaning schedules and no-go zones in your home. And if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can control the vacuum with your voice.

The self-emptying Eureka E10s can hold up to 45 days worth of debris in its docking station. You can expect this to run for up to three hours before it needs to be charged back up again.

The Eureka E10s robot vacuum has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I have a black lab and got tired of how much hair was showing up on them despite constant sweeping. I've had 3 different robot vacs and this is BY FAR the best. My floors have never been cleaner. Highly recommend."