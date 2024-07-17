When is the next Prime Day? Here's how often Amazon has special deal days

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here again, and that means you can shop can't-miss deals on everything from electronics to home essentials at the mammoth retailer. Though it's only live for two days, July 16 and July 17, the blockbuster event is a huge opportunity for savings for Prime members.

If you're already trying to plan next year's deal-buying budget or just want to know when you might be able to see more sales pop up, we're ready to share everything we know about Prime Day scheduling and other special Amazon sales coming up. It's always good to be prepared, after all.

When is the next Prime Day?

Prime Day, Amazon's annual two-day sale event with sales live now, typically happens in July. The exact dates for Prime Day 2025 have not been officially announced, as Amazon usually confirms the dates a few weeks before the event.

But based on previous Prime Day sales, we can make an educated guess about when Prime Day 2025 might take place. Historically, Prime Day has been held in July. In 2023, Prime Day took place on July 11 and 12. Amazon tends to schedule Prime Day to avoid overlapping with major US holidays like the Fourth of July as well.

That means it's likely that Prime Day 2025 will happen on either July 14 and 15, or July 21 and 22, 2025. These dates fall on the second and third Monday and Tuesday combinations of the month, respectively. But it's important to note that this is only an estimation based on past trends. We don't know the exact dates, so make sure they're confirmed before you make any decisions.

Amazon could choose to deviate from this pattern. But as soon as the dates are locked in, you'll know about it.

Will Amazon have another deal day in 2024?



It's almost a guarantee that Amazon will have additional deal days in 2024. Outside of the annual Prime Day event, Amazon has introduced other deal days throughout the year in the past. One example is the Amazon Early Access Sale, also known as "Prime Early Access Sale" or "Prime Day October," which debuted in October 2022.

It's a two-day event that serves up exclusive deals to Prime members. It has historically taen place in the fall, typically in October, and serves as a kick-off to the holiday shopping season. While the exact dates for the 2024 Early Access Sale haven't been confirmed, if it does happen, it'll likely occur in October this year.

Amazon occasionally offers other limited-time promotions and flash sales throughout the year, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which provide customers with additional opportunities to save on their purchases. There are also opportunities for additional sales to pop up, like the Amazon Big Spring Sale we saw in March.

Keep an eye on Amazon as well as its promotional emails and communications to learn more about when you can expect to see deal days come around. We'll keep you abreast of all the new developments as well, so be sure to keep checking back here.

How often does Amazon have deal days like Prime Day?

Amazon typically hosts several major deal events throughout the year, with Prime Day being the most well-known. On average, Amazon tends to have at least two to three major deal events that are similar to Prime Day per year. But there are plenty of opportunities to shop that pop up beyond Prime's usual summer schedule. Here's a brief look at some of the deal days you can expect to see scheduled throughout the year.

Prime Day: This is Amazon's biggest and most popular deal event, held annually (usually in July.) Prime Day is a two-day sale featuring exclusive discounts and lightning deals for Amazon Prime members. It's been a yearly occurrence since 2015, with the exception of 2020 when it was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon Early Access Sale: Introduced in 2022, the Amazon Early Access Sale is another two-day event usually held in October, which kickstarts the holiday shopping season. Like Prime Day, it offers exclusive deals to Prime members, hence the "early access" portion of its title. Amazon hasn't confirmed an Early Access Sale for 2024, but it could still happen.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Amazon actively participates in these traditional holiday shopping events, offering a wide range of deals and discounts. These sales typically occur in late November, with Black Friday falling on the day after Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday following a few days later.

Miscellaneous seasonal and flash sales: Throughout the year, Amazon typically has plenty of sales tied to specific holidays or themes. There are even sales intended for you to Stuff Your Kindle with cheap or free books. Add on Valentine's Day, Halloween, and other holidays, and you never know exactly what Amazon will have up its sleeve.

