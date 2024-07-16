71 best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2024, handpicked from the hundreds of thousands of items on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is finally here, which means it's your chance to save big on more than 200,000 items that Amazon is currently offering at a discount. This includes everything from laptops, smartphones, headphones and vacuums, to smart TVs, home goods, kitchen appliances, luggage and so much more.

Our entire in-house team of deal seeking experts has gathered together to curate this roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. So, whatever you're shopping for on July 16 and 17, plan on getting the items you want for an unprecedented low price.

Best Prime Day tech deals

If you're shopping for a new smart TV, headphones, laptop or camera, here are some of the best deals you can shop right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $169 with Prime (32% off)

Apple

Amazon has slashed the price on the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds with the USB Type-C charging case. Right now, you can get them for $190, a savings of 24% off their usual $249 list price.

These Apple wireless earbuds offer active noice cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a wireless charging case and up to a six-hour battery life (or up to 30 hours with multiple charges from their charging case).

If you're an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac user, these are the wireless earbuds you want to pair with your gear. You get auto pairing between all of your Apple devices, plus the ability to locate the AirPods Pro earbuds using the Find My app.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $69 (47% off)



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

LG 65" Class OLED Evo C4 Series smart TV: $1,797 (save 33%)



Amazon

The C4 Series TVs are LG's current flagship OLED models, replacing the 2023 C3s. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as the director intended.

Since not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution, you can take advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling. This boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real-time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate. They're powered using LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and the WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. They have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

In conjunction with Prime Day, Amazon has cut the price of this TV rather dramatically. The 65-inch version is 24% off, which means you'll pay just $2,049. The TV is also available in five other sizes including 42-inch ($1,147), 48-inch ($1,247), 55-inch ($1,547), 77-inch ($2,909) or 83-inch ($4,898), all of which are also on sale.

Meta Quest 3 'Asgard's Wrath 2' Bundle: $430 (save $70)

Amazon

Ready to jump into the world of VR? This bundle is a great way to do it. It includes the Meta Quest 3 headset and ccessories as well as a durable hard shell carrying case and the game "Asgard's Wrath 2" so you can start playing right out of the box.

The Meta Quest 3 is a powerhouse that doubles the performance of its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2. That means it offers a more immersive visual experience, due in part to the headset's 4K resolution display. It boasts a nearly 30% increase in resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

The headset gives you an average of 2.2 hours of use on a single charge, with the option to extend battery life even further using its Battery Saver mode. The included 18W power adapter charges quickly as well, so you can right back into the game in a short amount of time.

You can get this bundle for just $430 during Prime Day, which will save you $70 off its normal price.

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone: $849 (15% off)

Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro smartphone offers some incredible new features and design elements, starting with a wonderfully bright, 6.7-inch Super Actua (OLED) display. You also get a fully upgraded camera system and a polished aluminum frame with a matte finish on the phone's sides and back. The phone is powered using Google's own Tensor G3 processor, which not only speeds up overall phone performance, but it also allows for AI functionality to be embedded into a wide range of phone features, from call screening and the capabilities of Google Assistant, to photo and video editing.

In conjunction with the sensors people are already familiar with from older Pixel smartphone models, the Pixel 8 Pro introduces a temperature sensor on the back of the phone. At the moment, this can be pointed at something, like a baby bottle, to make sure it's not too hot. Google has applied for FDA approval that may allow this sensor to check human body temperature in the near future.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: $45 ($35 off)

Amazon

The new Echo Spot can be customized with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $35 on the Echo Spot, making it just $45 for Prime Day. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more. You can also the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $75, marked down from its normal price of $110.

Kindle Scribe 16GB: $235 (31% off)



Amazon

We love the Kindle Scribe because in addition to serving as a full-featured e-reader and audiobook player, it can also be used as a digital notepad. It comes with a stylus and the ability to create custom-named digital notebooks that can contain any number of individual pages. Onto those virtual pages, you can add handwritten notes and drawings. These can then be viewed, edited, printed or shared with others.

One great feature of the Scribe is its e-ink display that's virtually glare-free and easy to read in any lighting situation. Plus, the e-reader's battery lasts for weeks between charges.

Plus as you're reading e-books, you can use the pen-shaped stylus to handwrite notes and highlight text.

Regularly $340, you can get the Kindle Scribe for just $235 with an Amazon Prime membership. It's our favorite Prime Day Kindle deal.

More of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2024

Best Prime Day home and outdoor deals

Kitchen appliances, vacuums, luggage, outdoor furniture and more are also on sale during Prime Day and we've discovered some of the best deals you can snag right now.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149 (25% off)

Amazon

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is really easy to use. First, you mix up the ingredients ahead of time and put them in your freezer overnight. Once its solid, you put your frozen mix into the Ninja Creami. Its powerful blades will turn it into a creamy frozen dessert in minutes.

The machine's one-touch programming makes it easy to choose between different types of treats, such as ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more. A respin function lets you add even more creaminess if desired. We like the mix-in feature that makes it easy to add bits of Oreo, nuts, chopped-up candy bars and more.

Another great feature: The container, lids and paddle are all top-rack dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze. After all, the faster you clean up your ice cream maker, the faster you can make ice cream again!

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $100 (47% off)

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker brews one cup of coffee at a time (using a K-Cup), but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The brewer has earned a 4.7-star (out of 5) rating, based on more than 60,000 reviews. Each time you use it, you can easily select between five cup sizes, as well as your desired strength and temperature. And on hot summer days, you can just as easily brew hot beverages over ice when it comes to coffee and tea varieties.

We're fans of this coffee maker because brew time is less than one minute. The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is now $100 (reduced from $190).

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: $189 (24% off)



Amazon

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $189 at Amazon now during of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Labigo electric spin scrubber: $38 (save 46%)



Amazon

The Labigo electric spin scrubber allows you to clean the surfaces of your home more easily and efficiently. The spin scrubber comes with four brush heads, including one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and a scrub head that can be rotated. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

Grab this Prime Day spin scrubber deal while you can.

Samsonite Stryde 2 hardside expandable luggage, 2-piece set: $268 (54% off)

Amazon

This Samsonite Stryde luggage duo offers superior stability and easy toting, thanks to its RightHeight pull system that allows for multiple one-inch adjustments for the perfect comfort grip.

Each piece features a 100% polycarbonate shell with geometric sculpting and ample storage with a hanging garment side, tri-fold suiter and flat-pack side with zippered lining and built-in pockets.

Best Choice Products 7-piece modular outdoor sectional: $500 (44% off)

Amazon

Need something bigger than a conversation set? Then splurge on this discounted modular outdoor sectional, which is $400 off during Prime Day. The outdoor sectional can be configured a number of different ways with its four single chairs, two corner chairs and table, which has a tempered glass top (tempered glass is four times stronger than regular glass). It also comes with two accent pillows and a protective cover.

The cushions of the couch stay on thanks to seat fastener clips. Plus, they're removable, so you can clean them in your washer and dryer.

The Best Choice Products modular outdoor sectional has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon. Check out more Prime Day outdoor furniture deals to discover the perfect way to transform your porch, patio or backyard while saving a fortune.

Cuisinart stainless steel toaster oven broiler: $69 (31% off)

Amazon

No kitchen counter should be without a versatile toaster oven broiler. Right now, you can snag one on Amazon for just $69, which is 31% off its usual $100 price.

This Cuisinart appliance measures just 7.87 x 15.86 x 11.77 inches, so it does not take up too much space. Yet, it offers plenty of versatility when you use it's 1,800 watts of cooking power to toast, bake or broil your food items.

The inside of this toaster oven offers 0.5 cubic feet of space, which is enough to fit an 11-inch pizza or up to six slices of bread. As one of the bestselling toaster ovens on Amazon, it's earned a 4.3-star (out of 5) rating, based on almost 3,000 reviews.

More of the best Prime Day 2024 home deals

Best Prime Day fitness and sports deals

For heath and fitness minded people who want to simultaneously keep fiscally fit, here are some of the best Amazon Prime deals on fitness products, like the latest Fitbit fitness trackers and must have golf equipment.

Echelon EX5-S smart exercise bike: $1,105 (26% off)

Amazon

The Echelon EX5-S is an updated version of the popular Peloton-alternative, the Echeclon EX5. With a built-in HD touchscreen that rotates 180 degrees, you get a fully immersive experience on a premium exercise bike with everything you need for a serious at-home workout.

Echelon's EX5-S Smart Connect Cycle features a small footprint that doesn't take over your space. The 32 levels of quiet magnetic resistance give you variety in your workout, allowing you to capture the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. It even comes with a dumbbell rack on the back to stash your weights when you want to do a combined cardio and strength-training workout.

Right now, shoppers can get the 4.4-star rated smart exercise bike for $1,105 (reduced from $1,500).

Peloton Original Bike (invite-only): $1,011 (30% off)

Amazon

Note: This Peloton Original Bike offer is an invite-only Prime Day deal. If you'd like to access it, you can request an invite today for tomorrow. Note that you don't have to pay to request an invite for an invite-only deal, you only pay when checking out on Prime Day.

The Peloton Original Bike has set the standard for premium stationary bikes. It features extensive resistance options, an adjustable seat and handlebars, along with free weight storage behind the seat for easy access.

The interactive touchscreen has built-in speakers as well as Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you have tons of ways to listen. A Peloton All-Access membership ($44/mo) must be purchased for your entire household to get unlimited access to Peloton's entire workout library.

During Prime Day, Amazon is offering this bestselling exercise bike for a whopping 30% off, which brings the price down to $1,011. The monitor built into this unit allows you to stream TV shows, movies and live sports with Peloton Entertainment.

More of the best Prime Day 2024 fitness deals

Best Amazon Prime beauty deals

We've discovered huge discounts on beauty, skincare and makeup products. Here are our top picks that are on sale right now during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale event.

Amazon-exclusive Dyson Airwrap bundle: Save $125



Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the ultimate hair tool. It's got a bunch of versatile attachments designed to help you create all sorts of hairstyles.

"It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to," says one Amazon reviewer. "It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls."

This Amazon bundle includes the Airwrap tool and a wide range of attachments. You get a 1.2-inch Airwrap long barrel, 1.6-inch Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, coanda smoothing dryer and round volumizing brush. The package also includes a detangling comb, filter cleaning brush, storage case and storage bag.

The 4.2-star-rated Dyson AirWrap rarely goes on sale, even during peak sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. However, right now, you can get the popular styling tool bundle at Amazon at a deep discount. Regularly $675, you can get it for $549 this Cyber Monday. Note that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this price.

More of the best Prime Day health and beauty deals

Amazon

Best deals at Prime Day alternative sales

Some of the biggest retailers, like Best Buy and Walmart, are following on the coattails of the Amazon's Prime Day event by offering their own sales on bestselling products. Even Costco has its own Prime Day-like sale, Member Savings Days.

Pro Tip: If you discover a product that's on sale on Amazon, but not at Best Buy or Walmart, be sure to take advantage of the price match policy many retailers offer.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1 laptop: $649 (save $50) at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for a bargain on a laptop from an elite brand? Walmart has the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $649 this week. Though this is an older model compared to the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is powerful enough to handle today's computing tasks (and more tasks for years to come).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Choose between a space gray, silver or gold casing. As part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop weighs in at a mere 2.8 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours per charge.

This computer is equipped with a TouchID sensor that can unlock the laptop and authorize Apple Pay payments while shopping online. When surfing the web, you'll enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Like all current MacBooks, this one runs using Apple's MacOS 14 Sonoma and comes equipped with a generous collection of preinstalled apps.

This special low price for the MacBook Air is only offered for this specific configuration that runs using the M1 processor. Get this rival Prime Day deal while it lasts.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $80 (save $49) at Walmart

Walmart

Though not the newest model, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a popular choice when it comes to earbuds. Keep in mind, these are not the Pro model, but they're still worth grabbing – especially at what appears to be the lowest price we've seen on them to date.

For Apple users, these are the most seamless earbuds around. They connect effortlessly whenever you need them. While they work with any Bluetooth device that generates audio, they function at their best when they're paired with an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac or MacBook.

With a wireless charging case providing more than 24 hours of battery life, one-tap setup for Apple devices, and a low-latency wireless connection for immersive entertainment, it's easy to see why these earbuds are a hit and continue to sell out.

If you want an affordable option with broad appeal, this version of the AirPods make an excellent everyday wireless earbud option.

More of the best anti-Prime-Day 2024 deals

Pro Tip: Discover even more deals from Walmart that are being offered right now. You'll also find hundreds of products being heavily discounted during the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale that's also happening through Wednesday.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.