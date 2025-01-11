TV bailiff accused in wife's shooting death insists "I didn't pull the trigger"

It was just after 3 a.m. in the warm Houston summer of 2019, when first responders arrived at Renard and Patricia Spivey's home and found 52-year-old Patricia dead in the closet from multiple gunshot wounds.

FIRST RESPONDER (bodycam): We can definitely see a wound within her abdomen right there.

OFFICER: OK. Will it be the entry point?

FIRST RESPONDER: It — it looks like it. We don't know if that's the only one but that's definitely one there. … No signs of life.

Her husband Renard had a bullet in his leg. He told officers the two had been arguing and fighting over a gun when it fired.

OFFICER (bodycam): Where'd you shoot her?

RENARD SPIVEY: We was tussling — in the chest and the arm.

Renard Spivey, a sheriff's deputy with Harris County, worked as a bailiff in courts and played a bailiff on TV for "Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez."

Renard didn't say much more about what happened. Police detained him and had him transported to a hospital.

Patricia's 83-year-old father, who suffered from dementia, was also living with the Spivey's. He was sleeping when the gunshots erupted.

PATRICIA'S FATHER: What — what happened?

OFFICER: You didn't hear anything?

PATRICIA'S FATHER: Huh? … I haven't did anything.

OFFICER: I know we just need your statement.

A STRUGGLE OVER A GUN

First responders on the scene wondered how a gun could go off multiple times by accident.

OFFICER #2 (bodycam): … if you get shot once, you're not gonna make the gun go off again.

OFFICER #1: That's what I'm saying.

And why a man of Renard's size — around six foot three and weighing around 290 pounds — would need to struggle with his smaller wife to take control over a gun.

OFFICER #1 (bodycam): Saying you're that big and you're fighting for the gun.

OFFICER #1: I don't know, but that was a big dude. That was a big dude. A big dude.

OFFICER #2: He's got a bunch of trophies inside, bodybuilding trophies.

OFFICER #1: — just gotta call homicide. … it just doesn't, it doesn't make sense, bro.

Patrina Marshall, Patricia's daughter from a previous relationship, arrived at the scene.

Patrina Marshall: Well, it was more like what happened? … Did my mom do something? Did Renard do something? … Like, did somebody do something to them? Like, I didn't know what to expect.

Marshall says an officer told her that her mother had died during a struggle with her husband.

Natalie Morales: When he told you she didn't make it … had to be very tough to hear that.

Patrina Marshall: It was. It was.

Natalie Morales: But you held it together.

Patrina Marshall: I think, uh — I don't know. Something really weird happened to me. … I just kind of shut down and everything just became really numb. … I still have not cried.

Marshall says she regrets not seeing her mom for one last time.

Patrina Marshall: I just didn't get that. … And I'm like, man, so she's just sitting in that closet, just the whole time. So oh, my God, I'm crying.

Marshall never thought her mother's life would end this way. Her mother fell quickly for Renard.

Patrina Marshall: It was like her first everything. … that was her first house.

It was Patricia's first marriage, and Renard's third.

Renard Spivey: When we met, I did like her. We kinda hit it off.

Patricia and Renard Spivey Evidence photo

Five years after Patricia's death, Renard shared with "48 Hours" his feelings for Patricia.

Renard Spivey: … she—she was a fun person. She was spontaneous. … And she was just a beautiful person.

Renard had popped the question in 2013 after Patricia pointed at a ring she liked at a store.

Renard Spivey: … right there …where the ring was – "come here I wanna show you" — I proposed — got on my knees and proposed to her.

Natalie Morales: She said yes right away.

Renard Spivey: She said yes. … And we had fun. … We celebrated in Hawaii.

And then they built their dream house — a 3000-square-foot home with a three-car garage. But within a few hours of Patricia's death, Renard found himself under suspicion for murder. At the hospital, detectives wanted to interview Renard, but he refused. He would later tell us why.

Natalie Morales: At that point, had you already gotten an attorney?

Renard Spivey: I had a union rep who was an attorney. … And he came to the hospital. … Union rep said, "do not talk to them."

According to the report, Patricia had multiple gunshot entry and exit wounds — the fatal shot piercing through her lungs and heart. Evidence photo

While investigators tried to figure out how exactly the shooting unfolded, the medical examiner was conducting an autopsy on Patricia. According to the report, Patricia had multiple gunshot entry and exit wounds — the fatal shot piercing through her lungs and heart. "48 Hours" consultant and former prosecutor Lisa Andrews reviewed the case for us.

Lisa Andrews: The multiple shots is definitely what gives everyone a lot of pause as to why it's not an accident. … the medical examiner ruled it a homicide … which is an intentional killing.

On July 29, 2019, Renard Spivey was charged with his wife's murder.

Natalie Morales: What was that like for you now being behind bars, for somebody who had been on the other side of the law for so long?

Renard Spivey: It was—it was tough. It was real tough … what I've been through, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.

Renard's twin sister Renee Spivey-Frazier says she found out her brother was arrested when she got a call from a relative.

Renee Spivey-Frazier: I just couldn't believe what I was hearing … because I knew he loved her unconditionally.

Renard's friend Gerald Graham, who Renard has mentored over the years, couldn't believe it either.

Gerald Graham: He's the big brother, the father, the uncle … I have never seen Spivey in any kind of altercation…. I never seen him raise his voice.

Renard Spivey hired prominent criminal defense attorneys brothers Dick DeGuerin and Mike DeGeurin, and Mike's son Michael DeGeurin Jr.

Michael DeGeurin Jr.: One of the things that we were able to see in this case is they had a camera system in their home. … And I watched their relationship.

Dick DeGuerin: We wanted to see if there was anything there … to provide a motive for wanting her to be harmed or dead, uh, or that there was trouble in the relationship.

Michael DeGeurin Jr.: It was very loving relationship, as I could tell.

Natalie Morales: But yet, we know on that night, somebody went to bed angry.

Dick DeGuerin: It looked like she went to bed angry … he did not.

A TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP?

Forty-eight hours after he was charged with the murder of his wife, Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Renard Spivey posted $50,000 bond.

Renard Spivey: I was in jail probably like a couple of days …

He returned to the house he used to share with Patricia, where investigators believed he intentionally shot her.

Natalie Morales: When you walk in that door, do the memories come flooding right back?

Renard Spivey: Well, as soon as you go in the door and then you go in the bedroom, bam. It hits you.

Renard Spivey insists his wife's death was an accident.

Renard Spivey: I love my wife. I did everything for her. … Anything she wanted. … I always treated her like my queen.

But Renard never gave a statement to police about how the events unfolded that night. And Patricia's family questioned the circumstances around her death and why Renard was free on bond. Cybil Shepherd is Patricia's cousin.

Cybil Shepherd: I don't think that his bond was high enough for murder. … being a sheriff, I think he got a lot of, uh, privilege in that instance …

Patricia's loved ones call her the caregiver of the family.

Patricia, left, and her daughter Patrina Marshall. Patrina Marshall

Patrina Marshall: She was kind of like the glue … her being gone, really – is — is — you can notice it, that she's gone.

Cybil Shepherd: She did anything that she could to help people out. And you can see that just from taking care of her dad, just taking on that responsibility …

Patricia worked as an executive assistant for the Methodist Hospital in Houston.

Cybil Shepherd: She go visit people in the hospital … she would go take them food, send them flowers, if nobody else was thinking of them, she was.

Patrina Marshall: She just was everywhere, helping, taking pictures, giving her time … she's really social.

Dick DeGuerin: She was very accomplished …

Renard's attorney, Dick DeGuerin, says the Spivey's had a good life.

Dick DeGuerin: They were very happy. They went on cruises together. … every Friday night, they had a special dinner.

Natalie Morales: How would you describe Renard Spivey?

Michael DeGeurin Jr.: Yeah. I mean, the idea of a gentle giant. … you can't avoid seeing how big he is.

Renard has been a bodybuilder since his 20s. In the aftermath of his wife's death, he was placed under house arrest but was allowed to continue with his training.

Renard Spivey: Actually, during that period of time, it was more therapeutic for me 'cause I've been doing it for 40 years. … that's my love.

Renard Spivey was a sheriff's deputy with Harris County, worked as a bailiff in courts and played a bailiff on TV for "Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez." Evidence pic

He was also free to go to church and spend time with his family. But he resigned from his career of more than 20 years with the Harris County Sheriff's Department. His TV career also took a hit.

Natalie Morales: At the time of Patricia's death, I understand you were still taping –

Renard Spivey: Yes.

Natalie Morales: — The "Justice [for All] with Cristina Perez" show.

Renard Spivey: Well, they — I'mma say before that we were still taping, then after that we didn't do any more taping.

Renard had portrayed the bailiff for nine years and taped more than 100 episodes. He told "48 Hours" it was something his wife really liked about him.

Natalie Morales: And what did Patricia think of your television career?

Renard Spivey: Oh, she loved it. She was excited. And a matter of fact, I took her to a couple of Emmys.

Patricia's childhood friend, Ezra Washington, had a small part as an extra on that show and remembered meeting Renard when Patricia and Renard got together.

Natalie Morales: You recognized him right away from –

Ezra Washington: Oh, yeah.

Renard and Washington became close friends, but over time — even before Patricia married Renard — Washington says Renard was controlling with her.

Ezra Washington: They were at Pappadeaux' Friday night. You know, she had a few, and he told her "don't drink no more." And she said "Why?" and he was like "Cuz I said so." … And she dumped him.

The couple got back together, but their problems hardly went away says Washington, and eventually impacted Patricia's relationship with her cousin, Cybil.

Ezra Washington: He didn't like Cybil at all. He literally just hated her.

Ezra Washington: She allowed Pat to have freedom. … They were going to … cruise every year. And they party, have fun, and they meet people from other parts of the country.

Cybil Shepherd: He definitely felt, you know, intimidated by the relationship you know that we had.

Shepherd says, after the couple got married, Patricia distanced herself.

Cybil Shepherd: It was more so trying to just put that wedge, uh, between the two of us. And it worked. … I just backed off from it. I didn't want to come between somebody and their marriage.

Patrina Marshall: It almost seemed like he was jealous of her relationships that he already knew she had.

Marshall says her mom and Renard had no business being married. She says their relationship became strained once they moved into their new house.

Patrina Marshall: They argued quite a bit, quite a bit.

Natalie Morales: What did she complain about with him?

Patrina Marshall: Mainly, it was … libido. … that he didn't wanna sleep with her. … maybe she thought he was taking steroids … because his whole demeanor changed and his attitude towards her changed.

Natalie Morales: Like mood swings?

Patrina Marshall: Mm-hmm.

Natalie Morales: Lot of up and down.

Patrina Marshall: Yes.

Marshall says her mom looked up some of Renard's pills and told her she found proof Renard was using steroids.

Natalie Morales: In the days leading up to the shooting. Did it seem like things had intensified?

Patrina Marshall: Yes.

Renard says he was never controlling with Patricia, but he doesn't deny there were issues in their marriage, and says they began about a month before the shooting.

Renard Spivey: She thought I was … on steroids and stuff. And I trying to get her to understand that I — my testosterone was low and I was going to a doctor.

Renard says a doctor had prescribed him testosterone shots.

Natalie Morales: But what about the steroids, were you taking steroids at that time?

Renard Spivey: Well, that was the replacement. It's called — replacement therapy. That's not steroids.

Natalie Morales: Did you feel like your moods were up and down, too, during the time you were getting those shots?

Renard Spivey: No.

Natalie Morales: Do the shots affect your mood?

Renard Spivey: No. Never.

Renard had already told police the two were arguing on that fatal night.

Renard Spivey: She thought I probably was cheating on her or something because we wasn't intimate anymore.

Natalie Morales: And what'd you say to her?

Renard Spivey: I told her no, that's crazy.

Security footage in the Spivey's home recorded some of the couple's movements.

Natalie Morales: … she is sitting at the table at one point. You walk over to her. What happens?

Renard Spivey: when I walked over to her … I was getting ready to go to bed and every time I walked over to her, she'd turn her phone down and then I was trying to kiss her. She said, "I'm not kissing you."

Renard says he was curious why Patricia was hiding her phone from him. After they went to bed, thinking that his wife was asleep, he says he grabbed her phone from her nightstand and brought it into the closet.

Renard Spivey: I wanna see what she was looking at … and so when I grabbed the phone, I'm thinking she's asleep, I go in the master closet, it's dark. … and it wasn't seconds before, you know, pointing the gun at me, gimme my damn phone.

Renard says Patricia followed him into the closet with a gun.

Renard Spivey: … when I turned around and saw her finger on the trigger, I was scared for my life. … When I turned around, she had the gun pointed at me.

SHOTS FIRED – BUT HOW MANY?

Tension between Renard and his wife Patricia turned frightening, he says —

Renard Spivey: I was really scared 'cause … you never put your finger on the trigger unless you prepared to shoot.

— when Patricia threatened him with his gun.

Natalie Morales: Where do you keep your gun?

Renard Spivey: Uh, on the dresser.

Natalie Morales: So it's on your side.

Renard Spivey: On my side.

Natalie Morales: Of the bed.

Renard Spivey: Yeah.

Natalie Morales: And is it always loaded?

Renard Spivey: It's always loaded.

Natalie Morales: Don't you talk somebody down? Like if your police training is to deescalate the situation?

Renard Spivey: Well … I was afraid 'cause I've never been in a situation like that before … the best thing I knew in my training is to try to take the weapon away from her.

In his first-ever interview about the case, Renard Spivey talks with "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales. CBS News

Renard says he tried to do just that, and things unfolded quickly.

Renard Spivey: … when I grabbed her wrist, I grabbed the top of the weapon. … she pulled back with a finger on the trigger and it went off and shot me in the leg.

Natalie Morales: So you got shot first.

Renard Spivey: I got shot first.

Natalie Morales: Then … what happened?

Renard Spivey: I was in the process of falling down and … when I trying to take the weapon away from her, it went off a couple more times.

Two more times, he says. Patricia was hit in the chest and then hit by another bullet in her arm as illustrated in a CBS News animation based on defense theory.

A still from a CBS News animation based on defense theory of where Patricia Spivey was struck. CBS News

Dick DeGuerin: We're certain that the first shot that hit her … went into her, left chest through her lungs and into her heart. We think that the second shot that hit her hit her in the right arm and went … basically in and out of the bicep and then into her upper right upper chest.

But former prosecutor Lisa Andrews says it is not certain that only two shots struck her. The medical examiner thought it was possible Patricia's wounds were the result of three shots — one to the left chest, one to the right arm, and a third to her right chest.

Lisa Andrews:— there is a lot of controversy about how many times she was actually shot.

Natalie Morales: … one shot is an accident. … three … shots?

Lisa Andrews: Well, I mean, that's the question, right?

Investigators poured over the home surveillance; three gunshots are heard clearly. But authorities suspected Renard actually fired the gun four times. Three bullets fired at Patricia and then one Renard would have fired at himself – wounding his leg to make it seem that Patricia shot him.

Investigators identified one piece of sound heard over the alarm ringing.

Natalie Morales (listening to clip): Now this next clip picks up … a tap.

They say it is a gunshot, recorded about a minute-and-a-half after the three other shots.

Natalie Morales: Different sound.

Lisa Andrews: Different sound.

There is a reason they say it sounds different than the others.

Lisa Andrews: … their theory was that, that sound — that fourth sound was a gunshot in a different part of the house, and that was him shooting himself.

Renard denies there was a fourth gunshot.

Natalie Morales: That wasn't you shooting the fourth shot –

Renard Spivey: No, ma'am.

Natalie Morales: — to then have –

Renard Spivey: No, ma'am.

Natalie Morales: — a cover up story?

Renard Spivey: No, ma'am.

Renard's attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Michael DeGeurin Jr. also listened to that surveillance tape.

Michael DeGeurin Jr: It is not a gunshot.

They say the sound most likely is the click of another camera in the room being activated.

Dick DeGuerin: And … keep in mind, there were three empty cartridges that were found …

But Lisa Andrews says there were other things that could point to Renard's guilt — like his call to 911.

911 OPERATOR: What is your emergency?

RENARD SPIVEY: Uh, shots fired.

911 OPERATOR: Is there an actual patient there? Has someone been shot?

RENARD SPIVEY: Yes, ma'am.

Lisa Andrews: He was pretty calm. … the demeanor does look pretty off to me.

911 OPERATOR: OK. Where's the patient?

RENARD SPIVEY: They on the floor … I'm shot too.

Lisa Andrews: "They." …He doesn't say, my wife or she. … It's — an emotional step back from — from what has happened.

It took Renard two-and-a-half minutes to say he accidentally shot his wife.

RENARD SPIVEY (to 911): … Me and my wife had an argument. … I accidentally shot her.

Lisa Andrews (listening to 911 call): It's like he can't bring himself to say what he's done.

Lisa Andrews: For him not to reveal that information … with two decades of law enforcement training … to me, that was consciousness of guilt.

But Renard says he wasn't hiding anything.

Renard Spivey: Well, when you traumatized … And to see your wife shot, and you shot too at the same time, it's a lot.

Dick DeGuerin: Uh, you can hear the strain in his voice. So you know he's in pain. … he was confused and, uh, probably going into shock.

But there are other things on that tape that caught Andrews' attention.

911 OPERATOR: Since she is not awake and not breathing, normally, sir, we need to perform CPR on her.

RENARD SPIVEY: Huh?

911 OPERATOR: I said, we need to perform CPR on her …

Lisa Andrews: I felt this was also significant. … I have no doubt he is trained in how to give CPR, perform it.

Renard can be heard counting, doing what sounds like chest compressions. But a little while later, the home security cameras show Renard takes a break without mentioning it to the 911 operator.

911 OPERATOR: You need to apply firm direct pressure to your wounds and her wounds, but we still need to continue the CPR.

RENARD SPIVEY: OK, ma'am.

A still from home security video shows Renard Spivey holding a towel to his leg while on the phone with a 911 operator. Evidence photo

Natalie Morales: He's on the phone with 911 holding a towel on his leg.

Lisa Andrews: Typically, when you're performing CPR, you don't take breaks.

Renard says he went to unlock the garage door to make sure medics could get to his wife as soon as possible.

Renard Spivey: I … came right back and continue the chest compressions…

RENARD SPIVEY (to 911) : 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. Ma'am. (crying)

He is then heard breaking down.

911 OPERATOR: I'm here Mr. Spivey. Just keep going. … You're doing great, sir. If you can continue, please continue.

RENARD SPIVEY: One, two, three, four, five, six, seven (crying).

Renee Spivey-Frazier: He loved her. He really loved her.

Renard's twin sister is not surprised her brother was emotional.

Renee Spivey-Frazier: … she lost her life and he still – he was hurting ...

On the evening of July 27, 2019, Renard Spivey says he and his wife Patricia were having a quiet night at their Houston home. But, he says, they soon began arguing and Patricia confronted him, asking if he was having an affair. Evidence photo

But Patricia's close friend Ezra Washington says just two days before Patricia died, she told him she was fed up with Renard's controlling ways and his suspected steroid use — which she blamed for the lack of intimacy in their relationship.

Ezra Washington: She said, you know what – she said, "I'm done" … She said, "I'm leaving."

Washington says on the day of the shooting he had multiple phone conversations with Renard, and that Renard told him they were getting a divorce. Washington claims he confronted Renard about steroids.

Ezra Washington: "I know you are on them steroids." "OK, OK … Man, I did. I got some product from my boy 'cause I wanted to get lean for the cruise … but I ain't doing it no more." I said, "stop lying."

Washington says he told Renard to just leave the home but Renard made a comment about Patricia not getting the house.

Ezra Washington: I'mma show her. I'mma show her. I said, man, don't be stupid.

Washington says he feels guilty for not reaching out to Patricia to warn her that night.

Ezra Washington: I didn't call. I regret that to this day.

But he told authorities about his conversations with Renard.

Ezra Washington: I told them everything.

As Marshall and Shepherd waited for the case to go to trial, they had arrived at the same conclusion with Washington: that Renard had intentionally shot and killed Patricia.

Patrina Marshall: … it was more or less, his actions afterwards. … I didn't see any remorse from him.

Cybil Shepherd: I don't think it was an accident.

But Renard Spivey's loved ones were convinced he would walk out a free man.

Gerald Graham: He would never, ever intentionally pull a weapon to kill.

Gerald Graham: I knew him. … And I knew he was gonna get a not guilty verdict.





WAS PATRICIA SPIVEY'S SHOOTING DEATH AN ACCIDENT OR MURDER?

As Patricia Spivey's family waited for their day in court, the coronavirus pandemic stalled the proceedings and four-and-a-half half years passed by.

Cybil Shepherd: That's not justice.

Renard remained under house arrest, but after some time, his lawyers successfully filed a motion to remove his ankle monitor and Renard joined the world of dating apps.

Renard Spivey: I probably was on maybe one or two of them, but, you know, you get lonely, you need — you know, some friends or something like that.

On Nov. 28, 2023, Renard Spivey was back in court. This time, not as a bailiff — but as the accused facing a life sentence if convicted.

Cybil Shepherd: He looked totally different you know. He wasn't the clean shaven, you know. … He had the gray beard.

The state told the jury Renard shot Patricia intentionally after she threatened to leave their marriage.

Lisa Andrews: The prosecution's theory is that almost like he snapped. He was angry. … They were arguing. … He was being accused of things by her.

But according to Spivey's attorneys, this was simply a case of self-defense.

Dick DeGuerin: Self-defense fits because she was threatening him with a gun, and he grabbed her wrist and the gun in his own defense.

They say what happened next was an accident.

Dick DeGuerin: It was an unintentional discharge of the gun, several discharges of the gun. … when he told me what kind of gun it was, I'd had experience with that particular model of a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic.

Natalie Morales: You have it right there.

Dick DeGuerin (demonstrating with gun): There is no external safety on this gun. … So, if, uh, someone's finger is on that trigger, all it takes is a slight pressure, and it goes off.

Dick DeGuerin: …with someone that's gripping and trying — to wrestle with the gun, that's enough pressure to engage the trigger and to fire the gun.

Dick DeGuerin says once fired, the semi-automatic reloads itself instantaneously.

Dick DeGuerin: … it recharges in split seconds. … Each time it's fired, it's ready to fire again.

"48 Hours" went with DeGuerin to the doorway of the closet in Spivey's house, where he showed us what he says happened.

Natalie Morales Pretty sizeable closet – it's like a big closet.

Dick DeGuerin: Big closet.

Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin demonstrates for "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales what he says happened during the struggle for the gun inside Renard and Patricia Spivey's closet the night of the shooting. CBS News

Dick DeGuerin (demonstrating with Morales): He saw that she had her finger on the trigger. … with his left hand, he grabbed her right wrist and put his right hand on the top of the gun to force it down and she pulled back —

Natalie Morales: And so she shot –

Dick DeGuerin: Back away from me.

Natalie Morales: OK. … And when she did that, it shot, hit him in the left thigh.

Dick DeGuerin: And as they fell, he grabbed her again and grabbed the gun and tried to twist it out of her hand. Uh, her left hand came off.

Natalie Morales: OK, left hand comes off.

Dick DeGuerin And the gun went off again and shot her — in the chest.

Then, DeGuerin says the gun went off one more time and the third shot hit Patricia in the arm.

Dick DeGuerin (demonstrating with Morales): Her hand by that time was in relationship to her body almost, vertical to her body. That's why when the bullet went in, it went in by her elbow, came back out and went into her chest.

The gunpowder burn mark on Renard's right hand proves he grabbed the gun as Patricia fired, says defense attorney Dick DeGuerin Evidence photo

DeGuerin says the powder burn mark on Renard's right hand proves he grabbed the gun as Patricia fired.

Dick DeGuerin: When the gun fires … this is where the gun powder that's been fired comes out … And that's what burned … his right hand.

But there was something that puzzled the prosecutors and they raised it at trial. In Renard's telling, he and Patricia were fighting at the entrance of the closet but Patricia's body was found deep inside the closet. Prosecutors believe it was because he cornered her.

OFFICER (bodycam): Where's she at –

RENARD SPIVEY: Laying on the floor.

Natalie Morales: Her body, as I understand –

Dick DeGuerin: Her body –

Natalie Morales: — where did it end up?

Dick DeGuerin: Well, it ended up, uh, over in about the area that you are, but then after —

Natalie Morales: And why — how did it end up here?

Dick DeGuerin: Because that's where they fell.

Natalie Morales: Where she fell.

At trial, the defense team painted Patricia as the aggressor, and they point to her internet activity that evening to demonstrate, they say, that her frustration with her husband was building. At 2:49 a.m., Patricia posted this meme on Facebook: "Characterize people by their actions and you will never be fooled by their words." At 2:59 a.m., Patricia is seen on camera for the last time.

At 2:59 a.m., Patricia Spivey is seen on her home's security camera for the last time. Evidence photo

At 3:01 a.m., prosecutors suspect Patricia had enough – and in the home's security video you can make out her saying the words "it's the same thing … over and over again." But DeGuerin says it is not clear what Patricia really meant.

Dick DeGuerin: Maybe that's what she said, but what did it mean? … It's ambiguous. What is she complaining about over and over again?

At 3:03 a.m., Renard is seen in the kitchen, and then he goes into the bedroom. Four minutes later at 3:07 a.m., you hear those three gunshots.

Dick DeGuerin: They were in quick succession … inside of four seconds.

And at trial, Renard Spivey told the jury his wife Patricia was the one firing.

Renard Spivey: I didn't pull the trigger.

Natalie Morales: No, your fingers weren't on the trigger?

Renard Spivey: No, ma'am, not at all.

DeGuerin says there is no evidence to contradict that. He says that a crime scene technician acknowledged at trial that the trigger was never separately swabbed for DNA.

Dick DeGuerin: She said, well, I was afraid that the gun would go off again. Now, that tells you how dangerous that gun was …

But Marshall says her mom was not the type of person who would pull a gun on anyone.

Patrina Marshall: My mom is not violent like that. … It didn't make sense to me.

Instead, Marshall believes her mom was in the closet that night because she was packing.

Patrina Marshall: I think she was trying to leave that night.

Prosecutors had Ezra Washington tell the jury about those phone conversations with Renard where Renard talked about his frustrations.

Ezra Washington: I just want to get 'em the truth. Everything that came outta his mouth that I know.

But the prosecutors ran into a problem. They say Washington told them he spoke to Renard using apps on his phone, and they were unable to find records of those calls. DeGuerin says he doesn't believe those conversations ever took place.

Natalie Morales: Are you saying Ezra Washington then — when he testified, because he was a key witness for the prosecution, was he lying when he talked about those phone calls?

Dick DeGuerin: I wouldn't call him a key witness. … particularly when we were able to show that … there was no record of those calls.

Renard Spivey: — he didn't talk to me. He lied. He didn't talk to me.

Natalie Morales: Why would he make that up, though?

Renard Spivey: I don't know why he would make that up.

And Renard says he had no reason to kill his wife.

Natalie Morales: Had there been conversations about separation or divorce between you and Patricia?

Renard Spivey: No.

Natalie Morales: She hadn't talked about leaving you?

Renard Spivey: No, no. All that's lies.

As the case went to the jury, no one knew who the jurors were going to believe.

Renard Spivey: It was tough. … people pointing finger at you, "you did it." … And I know deep inside that I didn't.

AN ACQUITTAL FOR DEPUTY SPIVEY

Renard Spivey: I've never stopped having hope. And have faith. … My heart is – you know, I'm emotional. I don't know what to expect.

On Dec. 6, 2023, after 12 hours of deliberations over two days., the jury in Renard Spivey's murder trial reached a verdict and found him not guilty.

Renard Spivey: I fall to the floor crying. Boo crying … My attorneys help pick me up. My family, you know.

Natalie Morales: Very emotional?

Renard Spivey: Yeah, oh … (sighs)

Renard's sister was relieved.

Renee Spivey-Frazier: I wanted it to be over with because I'm concerned about him. … I'm concerned about his wellbeing, his life, how he's handling this.

But she says there were no winners.

Renee Spivey-Frazier: She lost her life … You know, I was feeling for her. … His life will never be the same.

On the other side of the aisle, Patricia's family and friends say they couldn't believe the jury's decision.

Cybil Shepherd: I'm just — I'm numb. … I do not believe that she received justice at all.

Patrina Marshall l: I felt like I held my breath, and then "not guilty." … I don't understand how they got there – I didn't believe him.

Renard's attorney says the jurors just weren't convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that his client was the one who fired that gun.

Dick DeGuerin: I think was very important to the jury that the prosecution never proved whose finger was on the trigger. … And - it's very important because the prosecution has the burden of proof.

Dick DeGuerin: … and the gun was so important. … The fact that it's such a dangerous design of a gun that will go off so easily.

Lisa Andrews: There just wasn't, uh, enough evidence to disprove his story.

Patricia Spivey Patricia Marshall/Facebook

Since the trial, Patricia's family say they've had a hard time processing their loss.

Cybil Shepherd: It felt like it was way too soon for me to be at her funeral. … Facebook has this – these memories … And just seems like every other day … her pictures will come up … I think about the times that, you know, we share, the good times.

Patrina Marshall: My mom was still important. Like, she was important to me…

Patrina Marshall: I just miss that unconditional love. … I have no anchor, like she's gone. … So she was my anchor. (emotional) Yeah, so yeah.

Renard Spivey: I'm hurting. … So I know how they feel.

Renard Spivey: Actually, I would like to, you know, come to their family … go to their family, and say, hey, look, you know … I loved her, you know? … And they knew that. … It's no doubt in my mind that they knew I loved Patricia Marshall.

Renard says, since his acquittal, he has been active in his community —

Renard Spivey: I work for an organization and I volunteer for healing for hoodies … And we feed the homeless every Sunday.

— leaning on his family and friends.

Renard Spivey: A lot of the officers, a lot of other people [say], we knew that you didn't do that. … We knew that you would get … you know, found not guilty. We know you; we know your character; we know the type of person you are.

But he says he still misses his wife.

Renard Spivey: … you remember stuff that she used to like, you remember the music, you remember the food she liked. ... You know what color dress, certain things she liked. You remember all that.

Renard Spivey: So every day, it's — it's a challenge … It's — it's — I'm still — I can't sleep at night. … I live with it every day.

