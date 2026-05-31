Marilyn Monroe at 100 She was, and remains, one of cinema's most brilliant stars. Norma Jeane Baker, known to the world as Marilyn Monroe, died in 1962 at age 36, but she left a legacy of classic films, fashion, and a carefully-crafted celebrity image. To mark the centenary of her birth, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is launching an exhibition, "Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with those studying the sex symbol's life and career, and those who are preserving her film persona.