This TikTok-famous upholstery cleaner erased months-old stains — and now it's 34% off during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day day two is in full swing, and one of our favorite home deals is this 34% discount on Bissell's Little Green Machine upholstery cleaner.

For those who don't know, Bissell's Little Green Machine is mega-popular. It not only boasts more than 61,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, but it has also gone viral on TikTok again and again for the satisfying clean it provides. I even tried the Bissell Little Green machine to see if it lived up to the hype, and to my surprise, it helped remove stubborn headboard stains that were almost a year old.

Given this product's popularity, we're surprised that it's on sale at all, which is why you should take advantage of this discount before Prime Day ends (which is tomorrow!).

Bissell Little Green Machine upholstery cleaner: Save 34%

The Bissell Little Green Machine was designed to tackle stains and small messes on all kinds of upholstery, ranging from car interiors to rugs. However, TikTokers have used it to clean larger surface areas, including upholstered bar stool chairs and couches. When I tried it, I only used it on my upholstered headboard. My primary intention was to remove stains that movers had left on the headboard several months ago, but I decided to wash the whole thing.

I want to preface that I did spot treat the stain before using the machine, so by the time I turned on the upholstery cleaner, the stain was about 50% better. After using the Little Green Machine with its included stain remover, the stains were barely visible. For 11-month-old black stains on an off-white headboard, that's pretty darn good.

The Bissell Little Green Machine was also super easy to use. It wasn't heavy to move around as I cleaned the headboard, and the bristle brushes on the cleaning head really made a difference in getting the stain out. I also found the 48-ounce tank to be quite generous. After cleaning my full-sized headboard, the tank still had more than half of the solution that I put in there. The upholstery cleaner comes with a sample size of the cleaning solution, a crevice tool that makes it easy to spray the solution in tight areas and a tool that helps you clean out the hose after each use.

The Bissell Little Green Machine upholstery cleaner has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love this vacuum. My apartment is fully carpeted and I have two dogs and about 50 plants and this machine has saved us time and money. I accidentally dropped wet dirt on the carpet and it saved it."