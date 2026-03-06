Bodycam video contradicts ICE claims in fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Ruben Ray Martinez in Texas

Video of the March 2025 fatal shooting of American citizen Ruben Ray Martinez obtained by CBS News appears to contradict claims by federal officials that Martinez was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent because he "accelerated" and "intentionally ran over" another agent with his car.

The killing of Martinez, who was 23 at the time, in South Padre Island, Texas, on March 15, 2025, was reported by local news outlets at the time. But it was not until February of this year, nearly 11 months later, that ICE confirmed one of its agents had fatally shot Martinez.

In an internal report released by a nonprofit watchdog group last month, ICE said Martinez "accelerated forward" and struck an agent during the March 2025 incident. The Department of Homeland Security claimed in a statement that an ICE agent had fired "defensive shots" into Martinez's vehicle after Martinez "intentionally ran over" another agent.

But body camera video, which has not been previously reported, shows that Martinez's vehicle, a blue Ford Fusion, was stationary or going at a very low rate of speed when he was fatally shot. When gunshots are heard in the video, the brake lights of Martinez' vehicle appear to be on.

This image from police bodycam video shows Ruben Ray Martinez's car up ahead with an agent standing by the driver's side the moment the first shot was fired. The fatal shooting by an ICE agent took place on South Padre Island, Texas, on March 15, 2025. South Padre Island Police Department

After he's shot three times, Martinez is seen being pulled from his vehicle, thrown to the ground by an ICE agent, face down, and then handcuffed. Personnel on the scene are not seen in the video providing medical care until after he is handcuffed.

CBS News reached out to representatives for DHS seeking comment on the footage.

In her first television interview since her son's death, Rachel Reyes told CBS News she has struggled to find "closure" because she had not received any videos or reports about Martinez's killing nearly a year after. She called on investigators to be transparent and for federal officials to reform how immigration agents conduct their duties.

"I don't blame President Trump for the death of my son, 'cause he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger," Reyes said, after noting she voted for Mr. Trump in 2024. "But I do think that something needs to be changed in that department as far as the pattern of violence or abuse and impunity."

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated Martinez's fatal shooting, though a grand jury last month declined to return criminal indictments in the case. On Thursday, a Texas DPS spokesperson told CBS News the agency planned to release its investigative records sometime Friday.

Ruben Ray Martinez Rachel Reyes via AP

DHS' official version of events had already been previously called into question by somebody at the scene. Joshua Orta, Martinez's best friend and a passenger in the vehicle during the shooting, said in a draft declaration that his friend "did not hit anyone" and that he was trying to comply with commands from officers. Orta died in a separate car crash last month, before he could sign that declaration.

The newly obtained video in question stems from a body camera worn by a South Padre Island police officer. ICE has said the federal Homeland Security Investigations agents involved in Martinez's shooting were helping local police officers control traffic after a car accident.

Nearly 21 minutes into the video, Martinez's vehicle is seen approaching an area with a heavy presence of local, state and federal law enforcement officers. Someone can be heard saying "keep going." Martinez's car is seen moving forward. The vehicle stops for a group of pedestrians.

At one point, some officers appear to become concerned, with one yelling "stop him" several times, followed by "get him out." The officers rush towards Martinez's vehicle, including the officer with a body camera.

Moments later, several gunshots are heard. Before and during the moment those shots ring out, Martinez's vehicle appears to be moving very slowly, if at all, and the brake lights can be seen.

This image from police bodycam video shows Ruben Ray Martinez's car with an agent standing by the driver's side window a moment after the shots were fired. South Padre Island Police Department

The video showed the rear of Martinez's car when the shots were fired, so any activity near the driver was not visible when he was shot.

After the ICE agent shot Martinez, the vehicle is seen moving slowly. One officer is heard saying "stop the f—ing vehicle." Then, the car comes to a complete stop. The occupants of the vehicle, Martinez and Orta, are directed to exit the vehicle.

The video captures an ICE agent removing Martinez from the car and throwing him to the ground. Face down, he's later handcuffed. The officers who restrained him are not seen providing medical care immediately after he's removed from the vehicle. The video also shows Orta being taken into custody.

This image from police bodycam video shows Ruben Ray Martinez being handcuffed moments after being shot by an ICE agent on March 15, 2025. South Padre Island Police Department

At around minute 23, emergency responders are seen rendering care and checking Martinez's body for exit wounds. He was shot three times roughly two minutes earlier.

In a statement, Charles M. Stam and Alex Stamm, the lawyers representing Reyes, said the footage raises further questions about the official account of the March 2025 shooting.

"These new videos confirm that Ruben's car was barely moving when he was shot. That he was braking, not accelerating. That nobody was on the hood of his car. That nobody was in front of his car when he was shot. That he was shot at point-blank range through his side window by an ICE agent who was in no danger," Stam and Stamm said.

The body camera also captured what appears to be an officer providing a preliminary briefing to the South Padre Island police chief at the scene about a half hour after the incident. In that exchange, the officer claims Martinez "stepped on it" and was "on top of the other agents in front" before being shot. He does not mention any officers being injured.

Orta said he and Martinez went to South Padre Island to celebrate Martinez's birthday, saying they hung out with friends and had food and drinks the night of the shooting. A toxicology screen taken after Martinez's death detected alcohol and marijuana in his system.

Asked about that screen in a recent interview, Stam, the family's lawyer, said Martinez "was never stopped on suspicion of public intoxication or driving under the influence or anything of that nature."

"It's important to bear in mind that when Ruben lost his life, his car was in park, and right after those three bullets came through the window and went into his chest from that ICE officer, Mr. Orta's statement, said that he said, 'I'm sorry, sir,' as his last words," Stam added. "This was not someone who posed a threat."

In the preliminary briefing caught on body camera footage, the South Padre Island officer alleges Martinez admitted to having alcohol in his vehicle.