Treadmills for small spaces: Compact models for apartments and condos

Live in a tiny studio apartment? Sharing a basement with six of your closest buddies? Trying to use that as an excuse to avoid working out at home? No dice! There are still ways to stay healthy and active without splurging on a gym membership -- you just have to think outside the box.

If you live in a small space, there are two options for buying a treadmill that fits: You can invest in one that folds and stores away, or you can go for one that's simply smaller than usual. These treadmills may not be your best bet for top-speed sprinting, but they get the job done in a pinch.

"Extremely compact treadmills, like the models that fold in half and can be stored under a couch or bed, are best for individuals who plan on doing mostly walking or some light jogging," says personal trainer and studio owner Lauren George.

We scoured reviews and trusted retailers for the best treadmills for small spaces. Shop both small and folding treadmills ahead.

The best treadmills for small spaces

Walk and jog at your desk: Redliro Under Desk Treadmill

Redliro Under Desk Treadmill Amazon

Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes, as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.

Redliro Under Desk Treadmill, $369 (reduced from $470)

Easiest to store: WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill

WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill WalkingPad

Do you work from home, but don't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage, so it's the best treadmill for a small space. And unlike many models, this one comes in five colors.

"If your goal is to up your daily step count without compromising your house decor, the compact WalkingPad is an excellent option!" George says. "You can fit it under a standing desk to accrue more steps while answering emails, or hop on for a stroll while watching TV.

"The belt is also designed for maximum cushion and comfort."

WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill, $450 with code 5DPH9DZJA (reduced from $600)

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit Folding Treadmill Amazon

The name of the model isn't misleading! The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.

This piece of home gym equipment would make a great addition to any home office for remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you're good to go.

It's available in an impressive seven colors, including a fun champagne. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.

Goplus 2-in-1 Superfit Folding Treadmill (Blue), $285 after coupon (reduced from 300)

Easy to assemble: Runow Folding Treadmill

Runow Folding Treadmill Amazon

This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse while working out. This piece of gym equipment has a serious shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.

Runow Folding Treadmill, $520 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 Walking Treadmill Amazon

The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It's equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.

A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered while working out. This piece of home gym equipment's deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 Walking Treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)

Incline on a budget: XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill

XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill Amazon

This affordable treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 250-pound weight limit. Despite the budget-friendly price point, it offers an LCD display that tells you your speed, incline, time, distance, calories and pulse. This treadmill offers 12 preset programs and three manual incline settings. It folds so you can store it away while it's not in use.

"This model features a max of 10 mph, which gives you plenty of room to play with your speed and gradually increase your intensity should you decide you're ready for it," certified personal trainer and director of the fitness company Your Future Fitness Andrew Blakey told CBS Essentials.

XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill, $390

Most affordable: ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill

ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill Amazon

If you really just want the basics, enter your most affordable option here: the ProGear 190 manual treadmill. There's no electricity needed to power this treadmill with handles. It even has two incline positions. This item's weight capacity is 230 pounds.

ProGear 190 Manual Treadmill, $233

Things to consider when shopping for a small-space treadmill

What exactly do you want to use your treadmill for? If you want to run on your treadmill, consider buying a folding model. George says that many folding treadmills "still have longer, more cushioned belts that are more ideal for running." Folding treadmills are also more ideal for those who don't have the best balance, as they have handles.

Under-desk treadmills, on the other hand, take up less space to begin with, so you may feel more inclined to leave them out all the time. They don't have handles, though.

And if you want the middle ground between both, pick up the ProGear 190 manual treadmill above. It's small enough to leave out and even has handles, but at the expense of being electric.

A final consideration is -- of course -- budget. As a function of their size, many of these small-space treadmills are pretty affordable to begin with. As is evidenced by our picks above, some of the best compact treadmills can be purchased for less than $500.

How we chose these treadmills

When picking the best treadmills for small spaces, we considered:

Authentic reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews to ensure that real people like you have had a consistently good experience with these products.

We combed through verified customer reviews to ensure that real people like you have had a consistently good experience with these products. Expert recommendations: We spoke with experts George and Blakey for insights on treadmills for small spaces.

We spoke with experts George and Blakey for insights on treadmills for small spaces. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked treadmills for a variety of needs. We found manual treadmills, electric treadmills, running treadmills, walking treadmills, and more.

