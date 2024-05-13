Watch CBS News

Northern lights dazzle skies around the world

The northern lights were visible to many across the world over the weekend. In the U.S., even communities in some southern states had a chance to see them. Robert Steenburgh, a space scientist with NOAA, joins CBS News with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.