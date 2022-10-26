Crazy bargains on sofas, rugs and more: The best furniture deals at Wayfair's massive early Black Friday sale, happening right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Wayfair's early Black Friday sale, Way Day, is on now through Thursday. This is your best chance of the season to score major deals on furniture for your entire home, from sofas to rugs. There are plenty of incredible home and kitchen appliance deals, too.

Here are our picks for the best deals at Wayfair's Way Day sale.

Top products in this article:

Shop Wayfair's early Black Friday sale: See all Way Day deals

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $570 (reduced from $1,110)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,800 (reduced from $3,396)

Mercedes Chevron area rug, $76 and up (reduced from $221)

Why wait until Black Friday 2022? There are amazing deals to shop at Wayfair today.

Below, the best furniture deals at Wayfair's Way Days right now. Find mattresses at 67% off, plus incredible deals on recliners, changing tables, sleeper sofas and rugs. Plus, we found plenty of kitchen appliances on sale too at prices that can't be missed.

Best Way Day deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best deals on furniture during Wayfair's Way Day sale. But hurry -- the best deals sold out quickly during the last Way Day sale, held earlier this year, and they're sure to again this time.

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $389

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently on sale during Wayfair's Way Day. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $389 (reduced from $1,120)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $289

Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It is made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. Right now, you can save over $400 on this dining table as part of Wayfair's Way Day sale.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $289 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $800

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothes. It is made of wood and features raised, molded panels for added dimension. There is no assembly required with this dresser, and it's on sale now during Way Day at a deep discount.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $800 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $184

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great purchase to snag before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $184 (reduced from $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $310

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in every room in their house, with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair during Way Day.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $310 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $300 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this Way Day deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

The best part is you can save up to 67% at Wayfair now during Way Day, ahead of Black Friday.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $300 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $415 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $465 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $569 (reduced from $1,499)

Frary wide manual standard recliner: $570

Wayfair

This manual recliner embraces mid-century modern style. It has two reclining positions, and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant. Save almost 50% on this furniture piece during Way Day.

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $570 (reduced from $1,110)

Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table: $230

Wayfair

The Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table for babies is on deep discount right now at Wayfair. The changing station features two open shelves and fits standard-size changing pads.

Wayfair offers this 4.6-star-rated table in white, gold and black, though the black style is currently sold out.

Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table, $230 (reduced from $316)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise: $2,800

Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,800 (reduced from $3,396)

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table: $300

Foundry Select via Wayfair

This teak wood-slab coffee table adds some rustic chic to any space. It has three legs and makes for a cool statement piece.

"I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flair," reviewer Danielle says. "Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece."

Dartmouth three-leg coffee table (17" x 40" x 28"), $300 (reduced from $375)

Corum abstract area rug: $69 and up



Wayfair

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes and 11 sizes. Choose from eight colors. Price varies by size.

Corum abstract area rug, $69 and up (reduced from $120)

Mercedes Chevron area rug: $88 and up

Wayfair

Pictured above in a nursery, this boho, medium-pile area rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold.

Mercedes Chevron area rug, $88 and up (reduced from $221)

Best Way Day deals on home appliances and kitchen essentials at Wayfair

Save up to 55% on small appliances right now at Wayfair during Way Day. There are great deals on cookware and dishes, too. Here are our favorite kitchen and home deals.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

Save over $150 on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet.

It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $500)

Oneida Avery flatware set, service for 12 (90 pc.)



Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware set? This service for 12 by Oneida, rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers, is easy to stack in your kitchen flatware drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted for Way Day (save 54%) and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at-a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $139 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

