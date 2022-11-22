Holiday gift guide 2022: The best luxury gifts

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking to splurge this holiday season, then you're in the right place. Whether it's a new TV for the whole family, a nice piece of jewelry for someone special or even that long-put-off piece of workout equipment for yourself, we've got you covered with our list of the best luxury gifts to shop this year.

Top products in this article:

Revair hair dryer, $359 (reduced from $478)

Theragun Elite, $298 (regularly $399)

Caraway cookware set, $395 (reduced from $545)

With inflation soaring ahead of the holidays, you may be sticking to budget-friendly Christmas gifts and Hanukkah presents. If that's the case, don't worry, we've got you covered there too with gift guides for the best presents under $50, gifts under $100, an under $200 Christmas list and more. You also may want to check out our Black Friday live blog for great deals on tons of gifts -- some of which are even on this list.

If you are ready to invest in a big-ticket gift this season, keep reading for our comprehensive list of lavish, luxurious gifts to give this holiday season.

Best luxury beauty gifts

Gifts from NuFace, Shark and more.

Revair hair dryer: $359

Revair

Revair's patented reverse-air technology dries, stretches, and smooths hair three times faster than traditional methods by sending air down the natural direction of the cuticle. Reduce your drying time and heat damage with a Revair reverse hair dryer.

Right now, save $119 on this Revair bundle, which includes the Revair reverse-air base unit, hose, detachable wand rest, filter basket and weekender bag.

Revair hair dryer, $359 (reduced from $478)

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine: $196

NuFace

The NuFace mini portable toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared micro-current treatment that promises to contour and improve skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

This gift set includes the NuFace mini toning device along with a super peptide booster serum, a silk creme applicator, a skincare brush and a mini travel bag. It's a great introductory kit for those that are new to NuFace's products.

NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine, $196 (reduced from $245)

Nuface Trinity starter set: $339

NuFace

The Trinity starter set is another great option for first-time NuFace users. The upgraded device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés: $370

Neiman Marcus

This elegant perfume has notes of Palo Santo, White Sage, Lavender and Black Pepper.

Initio crafts perfumes with the help of a scent scientist to create combinations of notes that interact with brain and body chemistry to evoke physical and emotional responses.

Paragon by Initio Parfums Privés (3-ounce bottle), $370

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer

Dyson

If you can't get your hands on the in-demand Airwrap, try this other popular styling tool from Dyson. The Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer comes with five styling attachments to help you get your ideal look. This popular fast-drying gadget is suitable for all hair types. It offers fast drying and precision styling, allowing you to create stunning hairstyles quickly.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, $430

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachments



Amazon

Shark is best known for vacuum cleaners. But this fast-drying air brush has brought Shark into the beauty market. Reviewers report that the Shark HyperAir hot air brush is a worthy competitor to the Dyson Airwrap.

"This hair dryer is nothing short of amazing. I have a Dyson hair dryer and I have the AirWrap complete system. I like this Shark hair dryer much better than my Dyson now," one Amazon reviewer shared.

Shark HyperAir hot air brush with styling attachment, $149 (reduced from $230)

Best luxury wellness and fitness gifts

Wellness-focused luxury presents from Theragun, Hyperice, Hydrow and more.

Theragun Pro

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $450 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (regularly $399)

AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership



Discover your roots this holiday season.

This on-sale AncestryDNA bundles includes a DNA testing kit and a three-month Ancestry.com All Access membership. Explore your origins and ethnicity, connect with DNA matches around the world and access everything Ancestry.com has to offer, including marriage, census, military records and more.

AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, $149 (regularly $200)

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle

Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $159 (reduced from $249)

Theragun Mini

Therabody

The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the Mini is not. The Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $160 (reduced from $200)

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (regularly $429)

Oura Ring Gen3

Oura

The Oura Ring tracks how well you sleep, your daily movement and your heart rate, can help set health goals, take you through guided meditations and more. This small wearable can sync your health and workout data from your favorite apps through Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and Natural Cycles.

Available in two styles and five metal finishes.

Oura Ring Gen3, $349

The Peloton Bike



Peloton

Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,445

Hydrow Wave Rower

Hydrow

The Hydrow Rower's small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Wave rowing machine, $1,545 (reduced from $1,695)

Hydrow Rower upright storage kit

Best Buy

This storage kit includes a bracket, strap and detailed installation guide, so you can store your Hydrow Rower in a space-saving, upright position.

Hydrow upright storage kit, $80

FightCamp

FightCamp

FightCamp is an at-home boxing gym experience that combines boxing and bodyweight exercises to give the user a full-body workout. The fitness device tracks your movements to show your progress and help you improve your boxing skills over time.

FightCamp packages are fully customizable, with the essentials - trackers and a bag - starting at $499.

FightCamp, $499 and up

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym

Fiture Store via Amazon

FITURE uses motion-engine technology to track key movement points on your body to provide real-time form feedback. The reflective fitness device can offer tips to correct your technique, improve your workout, power seamless gesture controls and reduce the risk of injury.

Explore popular classes including strength, boxing, yoga, cardio sculpt, pilates, barre, HIIT, stretching, meditation and customized workouts.

FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym, $1,195 (reduced from $1,495)

Jarvis treadmill desk

Fully

Consider this treadmill desk for the friend or family member who works from home and wants to get more movement into their daily routine.

The adjustable work station has a 350-pound lifting capacity. The treadmill desk can be customized to have the finish, desk shape, top size and accessories of your choice.

Jarvis treadmill desk, $2,363 (reduced from $2,954) and up

Best luxury tech gifts



Shop these great gifts from Apple, Samsung and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $449 (regularly $549)

10.9" Apple iPad 10th generation



Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models. The iPad 10 starts at $448.

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $448

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 256GB), $599

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 64GB), $579

Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi and cellular, 256GB), $749

Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple via Walmart

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)

Samsung 'The Frame' TV (2022)

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen -- how's that for luxury? It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $998 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,449 (reduced from $2,000)

The 75-inch Samsung "The Frame" smart TV is currently $1,101 off at Walmart for Black Friday.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,899 (reduced from $3,000)

Apple TV 4K

Need a new way to stream your favorite holiday movies this year? If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal on Apple's 4K streaming box.

The Apple TV 4K is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.

Apple TV 4K, $100 (reduced from $179)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle



Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $181 (reduced from $320)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (32 GB), $201 (reduced from $350)

Best luxury fashion and jewelry gifts



Giftable styles from The Jacket Maker, Parker Clay and more.

Unspun gift kit

Unspun

Unspun offers made-to-measure denim for maximum comfort and style. This gift kit includes everything your recipient will need to pick out their own perfect pair of jeans, with a selection of swatches, look book and gift card valid for any pair of Unspun jeans.

Note: Unspun requires shoppers to download an app to help take measurements; use of the app requires a smartphone with 3D-scanning capabilities.

Unspun gift kit, $200 (reduced from $250)

The Jacket Maker custom-fit leather jacket

The Jacket Maker

The Jacket Maker offers all their jackets made-to-measure for just $50 extra. So, you can find your ideal, size-inclusive (size XS to 4XL) leather jacket at a mid-range price point. The Jacket Maker is a direct-to-consumer company, which cuts out the middleman, storefront and marketing costs to make the product more affordable for you.

You can even schedule a consultation to customize a leather jacket's leather type, color, print and embroideries. You can also make a custom bomber jacket, varsity jacket, embroidered jacket, jean jacket, windbreaker, trenchcoat, parka and leather vest on the site. Custom bags and shoes are available too.

The Jacket Maker jackets, $250 and up

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

Everlane

With a 4.5-star rating, this long puffer jacket from Everlane will keep you reliably warm in a flattering fashion. It features oversized button flap pockets and a covert drawstring waist.

Writes one reviewer: "Very pleased after receiving it, the jacket itself is so heavy and quality, but does not add too much weight after putting it on. So warm and solid in cold and windy days."

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer, $174 (reduced from $198)

Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings

Diamond Nexus

With these classic diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. The earrings have a low profile, so they never appear droopy.

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $504 (reduced from $720)

Aurate halo diamond opal ring

Aurate

Choose from 14-carat or 18-carat yellow gold, white gold or rose gold for this beautiful opal ring with a diamond halo from female-founded fine jewelry brand Aurate. The company uses only diamonds from sources that are certifiably conflict-free.

Aurate halo diamond opal ring, $800

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch



Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott's first watch collection is here, and it includes this stunner with diamond dials. It has an ivory mother-of-pearl face and is made of gold-tone stainless steel. Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process.

(Companies that comply with the Kimberley Process aim to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.)

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch, $246 (reduced from $328)

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops

Mejuri

Your loved one will get so much wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They're made of recycled 14 carat solid gold or white gold and single cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops, $250

Gucci G-Timeless bracelet watch



Gucci

This classic Swiss-made women's watch is anything but boring. The bee and emblems on this stainless-steel, covered-in-gold-PVD Gucci watch offer a special touch.

Gucci G-Timeless bracelet watch (36mm), $1,650

Montblanc Star Legacy stainless steel and alligator strap watch

Saks Fifth Avenue

This classic men's watch has an alligator strap and 18-carat, rose-gold-coated Roman numerals, indexes and luminescent hands. It has a domed sapphire crystal face, plus a blue seconds hand that adds a special touch.

Montblanc Star Legacy stainless steel and alligator strap watch (43mm), $3,235

Parker Clay Mari backpack

Parker Clay

At $398, the Mari backpack may be pricey -- but it's also made from premium, full-grain leather, which, on top of being naturally water-resistant and durable, will develop a beautiful patina over time. That means this bag will only get better with age.

The Mari backpack has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, two built-in water bottle holders and six pockets. The Mari backpack also includes stroller clips, making it a great gift choice for parents.

Parker Clay Mari backpack, $398

E'mar Meraki pointed toe pump

Nordstrom

These timeless heels come from podiatrist-founded footwear brand E'MAR. Equipped with a dual-layer memory foam anti-slip footbed and an elongated arch incline, these pumps provide the perfect balance of style and comfort. The Meraki heel is also available in a bold red.

E'mar Meraki pointed toe pump, $376

Duoboots Belmore knee-high boots

Duoboots

The leather Belmore knee-high boot features a comfortable block heel and memory foam insole. Available in sizes 5-12, eight calf sizes and two colors.

Duoboots Belmore knee-high boots, $318

Best luxury kitchen gifts

Air fryers, gorgeous cookware and more luxurious gifts for the chef in your life.

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer

KitchenAid

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, providing sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the accessories: power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

Right now, you can score a crazy good deal on this most-wanted holiday item. The KitchenAid stand mixer is currently $200 off as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $450)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer

KitchenAid Store via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a great option for people with limited counter space. The device weighs less than the larger model, making it easier to move around your kitchen.

It features 10 speeds. According to the brand, its 3.5-quart bowl can mix up to five dozen cookies at once.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $380)

Caraway cookware set

Caraway

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic, non-stick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60 percent less carbon dioxide than other non-stick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.

"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs. I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily - love the hanging slip case for the lids as well" a five-star reviewer writes.

This set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, 6.5-quart Dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.

Caraway cookware set, $395 (reduced from $545)

Vitamix 5200 blender

Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $480 (reduced from $550)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is going to change your latke game. If you're more of a frozen latke household, you'll love that this kitchen gadget connects to your phone and can scan the barcode on the package of your favorite Hanukkah treat to get the ideal temperature and time settings for perfectly crispy potato pancakes.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer. "[It has] extremely fast cooking speeds, and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender, crispy and browned perfectly."

This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $180

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $130 (reduced from $200)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer

Instant Pot via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $250 (reduced from $280)

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- for $110 off during the Our Place Black Friday sale.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $200 (reduced from $310)

Five Two by Food52 essential knives

Food52

This set of three knives from Food52 includes a classic chef's knife, a serrated blade (which works as a bread knife) and a paring knife for fruits, vegetables and more. These knives are made of Japanese steel and have soft-touch handles that not only look stylish but also feel comfortable in the hand. You're saving $38 by buying this set of three knives rather than purchasing them individually. Available in five colors.

Five Two by Food52 essential knives (set of 3), $125

Best luxury gifts for a coffee lover

Shop these top-rated gifts from Keurig, Nespresso, Starbucks and more.

KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine

KitchenAid via Wayfair

This quality, sleek espresso machine from KitchenAid heats water to the perfect temperature in just 40 seconds, so you can quickly make lattes, cappuccinos and more cafe drinks at home.

"I LOVE this little red machine," raves one Wayfair reviewer.

KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine, $330 (reduced from $450)

Instant Pot dual pod plus



Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi

Nestle Nespresso Store

This Nespresso mini coffee and espresso machine is perfect for small countertops. The Essensa mini single serve espresso maker heats up in under 30 seconds. Its 19-bar high pressure pump creates barista-like coffee. It features two programmable buttons for single-serve espresso and lungo beverages.

Each machine includes a Nespresso Original capsule welcome kit with variety of Nespresso capsule flavors.

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee and espresso machine by De'Longhi, $161 (regularly $169)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $140 (regularly $189)

Best luxury cozy gifts

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10')



Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $159 and up (reduced from $255)

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover



Casper

How soft can sheets actually be? As it turns out, very soft.

Says CBS Essentials writer Lily Rose: "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100 percent brushed cotton. This sheets set comes with one flat and one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a duvet cover. Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft sheets set and duvet cover (queen), $194 (regularly $258)

Eli & Elm weighted comforter

Eli & Elm

"I've been looking for both a duvet and a weighted blanket for months," a CBS Essentials staffer says. "Not only does (the Eli & Elm weighted comforter) look amazing on my bed, but it also stays in place after I've made my bed because of the extra weight, even with my dog jumping all around on it."

"I've been sleeping so well since I put it on my bed," she says. "It really makes a difference."

Eli & Elm weighted comforter (queen), $264

Best luxury gifts for gamers

PlayStation consoles, gaming chairs and more gift ideas for the gamers in your life.

PlayStation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website right now. Several previous restocks have been limited to Walmart+ members, and the units generally sell out quickly. You can sign up for Walmart+ now to prepare for the next restock event (and enjoy other membership perks including Paramount+)

Otherwise, you can try tapping the "check stock now" buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock. Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $676

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $648

Nintendo Switch OLED

Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch OLED screen that offers vivid colors, deeper blacks and better contrast than previous Nintendo Switch models when used in hand-held mode. It also comes with a wider kickstand, a new dock style, twice the storage and improved speakers for an even better gaming experience.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for about $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($299).

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is available at Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop and Walmart.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $349

Razer Enki gaming chair

Amazon

This sleek gaming chair will make an excellent addition to your gaming setup.

It has built-in lumbar support and adjustable armrests for maximum comfort. Its shoulder arches and wide seat base ensure correct weight distribution for long-lasting comfort. This chair reclines up to 152 degrees. Find it in three colors.

Razer Enki gaming chair, $340 (reduced from $400)

