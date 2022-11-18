Christmas 2022 live blog: Today's best Black Friday deals, Christmas movies, PS5 restock tracker and more

Christmas 2022 live blog: Today's best Black Friday deals, Christmas movies, PS5 restock tracker and moreget the free app
Thanksgiving may not be until next week, but at CBS Essentials, we're already counting down the days to Christmas 2022. (Only 37 days to go!)
That's why we've started this, the Ultimate Christmas 2022 live blog. It's your hub for everything holidays. We'll be covering the best Christmas gifts, the best Black Friday 2022 deals, the best Christmas decorations, the best Christmas movies, and so much more. We'll also be keeping an eye on the season's hottest, hardest to find toys (such as the PS5 and this hamster)
Get a $50 Applebees gift card for $40 at Amazon today
Today's hottest Amazon Black Friday deal is pretty much just free money: You can get a $50 Applebees gift card for just $40 today. And everyone loves free money, right?
Eat good in the neighborhood with this gift card deal. This $50 physical gift card is easy to use in restaurant yourself, or gift to friends and family for the holidays.
$50 Applebees gift card, $40 (reduced from $50)
For more gift card options, check out the best gift cards on Amazon, plus an early Black Friday gift card deal thats gives you free money.
Holiday movie highlight: 'Blue's Big City Adventure' is a gift for the whole family
Looking for something the whole family can watch together after Thanksgiving dinner? Kids -- and grown-ups who grew up watching "Blue's Clues" -- will love this new mystery-filled musical on Paramount+.
"Blue's Big City Adventure" follows Josh and Blue to New York City, where Josh is hoping to get his big break on Broadway. Steve and Joe (former Blue's Clues hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton) also make appearances in this super fun family film, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.
"Blue's Big City Adventure," now streaming on Paramount+
Walmart Deals for Days: Score a Samsung soundbar for only $99
This Samsung soundbar is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes movies, television, games and music to the next level with startling sound quality. The best part is that it's only $99 right now at Walmart.
Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.
Gift alert: Save $60 on Embark dog DNA tests at Chewy's Black Friday sale
Attention pet owners (and those shopping for pet owners): Chewy's Black Friday sale is on now. You can save up to 40% on toys for cats and dogs, up to 40% on pet apparel, up to 40% on pet tech, and up to 30% on pet beds, crates and cat trees.
One featured Chewy Black Friday deal worth checking out: You can save $60 on an Embark dog home DNA test.
Learn more about your furriest of friends! The Embark dog DNA test screens for 350 dog breeds and tests for more than 215 genetic health risks (such as glaucoma and degenerative myelopathy). You can even find and connect with your pet's relatives. Results are sent in two to four weeks. Rated 4.5 stars.
Embark Dog DNA Test, $139 (reduced from $199)
For more options, check out these best home DNA testing kits: 23andMe, AncestryDNA, more.
Save $500 on a Hydrow Rower this holiday season
Searching for a workout machine to help you reach your 2023 fitness goals? Hydrow might be right for you. Rowing is a workout that works both your upper and lower body simultaneously. According to Hydrow, a workout on one of their rowing machines can engage 86 percent of major muscle groups while still remaining relatively low-impact. Plus, Hydrow's high tech, immersive rowing machine is on sale right now for $500 off.
The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.
Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.
Hydrow Rower, $1,995 (regularly $2,495)
Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,451 (regularly $2,951)
Looking for more deals on workout equipment? Bowflex is having a huge Black Friday sale, and we broke down the best deals for you.
Today's most popular toy at Walmart: Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven
Here's a bit of nostalgia to put under the Christmas tree this year: Today's most popular toy at Walmart is the Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven.
This classic toy lets kids create their own baked treats using simple mixes (sold separately). The Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven is a Walmart exclusive. Ages 8 and up.
For more of the most popular toys of the season, take a look at Walmart's Top Toy 2022 list.
Walmart PS5 drop alert: Walmart will restock the PlayStation 5 console next week
Walmart has announced three PlayStation 5 restocks during Black Friday week. The first happens on Monday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members only. A second restock happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EDT -- that one is available to all customers. And on Black Friday, Nov. 25, you can find the PlayStation 5 in stock at physical Walmart locations starting at 5 a.m. local time.
You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
- Playstation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok bundle, $459
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Your best shot at getting a PlayStation 5 next week will be during the Walmart+ member exclusive restock on Monday. In our experience, you'll have ample time to score a PS5 so long as you're at the Walmart website when the restock happens at noon. Taking advantage of this restock will require you to be a paid Walmart+ member -- you won't be able to take part in this PS5 drop if you're using the free trial.
In addition to PS5 restock access, Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping, same-day delivery from your local store (where available), discounts on gas and early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals. Walmart+ memberships cost $12.95 per month, or $98 per year; you can cancel anytime.
Walmart is practically giving away this 20-piece The Pioneer Woman baking set for $20 as a Black Friday deal
It's not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that's what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.
This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush -- all for only $20.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
For more great deals like this, check out our guide to the best sales during Walmart's Deals for Days.
Save $150 on Bowflex adjustable barbells
If working out more is on your list of New Year's resolutions for 2023, you may want to jump on this deal during Bowflex's Black Friday sale. Save $150 on an adjustable barbell with a 60 pound range and a curl bar.
Perfect for small spaces, this adjustable barbell with curl bar is designed to do the job of 7 barbells and 7 curl bars in one compact system - adjusting from 20 to 80 pounds in 10 pound increments.
Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell with curl bar, $449 (reduced from $599)
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 'The Frame', our bestselling TV of 2022
If you typically spend a lot of time binge-watching Hallmark movies around the holidays, it might be time to gift yourself a TV upgrade. Right now you can get a killer Black Friday deal on Samsung 'The Frame', CBS Essentials' bestselling 4K TV of 2022.
The television is designed to blend into your living room, functioning as a piece of art when you're not using it to watch your favorite shows.
Samsung 'The Frame' is rated 4.7 stars at Best Buy.
- 50" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $900 (reduced from $1,300)
- 55" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
- 65" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)
- 75" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)
For more Black Friday TV deals, check out our guides to early Black Friday streaming deals and early holiday TV deals.
This 4.6-star-rated air fryer is 50% off at Walmart
Walmart has slashed the price of the Gourmia digital air fryer. The on-sale appliance is rated 4.6-stars. It can air fry, bake, dehydrate and more. It's large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza or toast six slices of bread at once. Its size makes it a great choice for a hosting a large family or entertaining during the holidays this year.
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate.
It features easy-open french doors, and windows so you can monitor your food and keep it from burning. The on-sale air fryer has a touchscreen and a preheat option. The kitchen gadget comes with an air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan and a crumb tray.
Gourmia digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Thanksgiving prep: How to get a free turkey before Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just over a week away. Do you have your turkey yet? The USDA has predicted a turkey shortage for 2022. If you and your family plan to gobble up the Thanksgiving dinner essential, you might want to take advantage of this deal from Butcherbox.
Butcherbox will give you a free Thanksgiving turkey right now, when you sign up for your first box of meat. Plans start at $169 for 9 to 14 pounds of meat every four weeks.
New members who order their first box of 8 to 10 pounds of meat will receive one free-range, all-natural, 10 to 14-pound turkey. This deal is a great option for families who graze on bacon for breakfast, like their Thanksgiving sides heavy on the protein and want a free holiday bird.
Still on a turkey hunt? We've got a guide to help you find a last-minute Thanksgiving turkey.
Luxury beauty gift deal: Save $119 on this Revair hair dryer bundle
Looking to revamp your beauty routine in 2023? The Revair reverse hair dryer reduces drying time and heat damage and works for all hair types and styles. This game-changing beauty gadget makes a great gift for a loved one or yourself.
Revair's patented reverse-air technology dries, stretches, and smooths hair three times faster than traditional methods by sending air down the natural direction of the cuticle.
Right now, save $119 on this Revair bundle, which includes the Revair reverse-air base unit, hose, detachable wand rest, filter basket and weekender bag.
How to get a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
The elusive WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is now on sale at Amazon
The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is often sold out, but it's in stock now at Amazon, and even on sale. Check it out:
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder
This is one of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys. The best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is available in pink and blue. The toy is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $29 (reduced from $40)
This 4.7-star-rated doll house is $100 off at Amazon today
Big presents really wow on Christmas morning. And Amazon has a great deal on a big gift: You can save more than $100 on this wooden four-level dollhouse.
This wooden dollhouse measures 4.5 feet tall and works with most fashion dolls (such as Barbie).
Says one Amazon reviewer: "This dollhouse was fabulous and my 5 year old loved it. It really brought back memories of when I had a doll house as a child."
Stock up on Yankee Candles at Walmart: They're half price this week
Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $10 each during Walmart Deals for Days.
Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours. Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.
Jewelry gift idea: Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings
Looking for a luxury gift to give a loved one this holiday season? Jewelry is a present that keeps shining for years to come. But diamond earrings can easily cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, these days there's an alternative that the average person can't distinguish from the real deal: lab-created diamonds.
Because the diamonds in these earrings are created in a lab, they're sure to be conflict-free. That's one of the many reasons these 4.5-star-rated earrings are our pick for the most wanted jewelry gift of 2022.
With these classic diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. The earrings have a low profile, so they never appear droopy.
Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $504 (reduced from $720)
For more jewelry recommendations, check out our guide to the most wanted jewelry of 2022.
Gift idea: Theragun Mini
Know a gym rat who's always on the road? Theragun Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, but it does make a great gift option for anyone who travels often and wants to bring a massage gun along. Plus, it's on sale right now.
The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750; 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the Mini is not.
The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.
Theragun Mini, $180 (regularly $200)
Get the best deal all year on the Apple Watch Series 8 at Walmart now
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's already $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's early Black Friday sale. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8, full stop.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
There are plenty more must-see deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Click here to see this week's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
This Christmas morning outfit is one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2022
Looking for cozy loungewear that's chic enough to hang out in on Christmas morning? Look no further than one of Oprah's favorite things: Spanx AirEssentials.
Oprah isn't the only one obsessed with Spanx's new loungewear collection. A CBS Essentials staffer lives in these wide-legged pants, which she describes as "unbelievably comfy" and "loungewear that doesn't feel schlubby."
Spanx AirEssentials, $118 and up
To shop more of Oprah's annual Favorite Things List, check out our roundup of the best picks from Oprah's list.
Walmart has all new Black Friday deals today, and they're pretty [fire emoji]
Walmart refreshes its Black Friday deals every Monday at noon, which means a whole new slate of bargains just went live for Walmart+ members. (These deals will be available to everyone at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.)
Here are my picks for the best Walmart Black Friday deals this week:
- The No. 1 best deal at Walmart now: Apple Watch 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
- This week's best TV deal: 55" LG 4K smart TV, $298
- Best budget Windows laptop deal: 15.6" HP Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM, $249
- Save on a 1,500-piece Lego brick set: Lego Classics Bricks and Animals, $25
- Save more than 50% on Roku: Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
- I've never seen Samsung earbuds this cheap: Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
For more, check out CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna's roundup, Walmart Deals for Days: This week's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Black Friday deal: Save $110 on the Our Place Home Cook Duo
Update your cookware ahead of the holiday season with the help of Our Place's big Black Friday sale. Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- for $110 off during the Our Place Black Friday sale.
Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan and The Perfect Pot from Our Place will replace the majority of your old pots and pans collection. And both will look great in your kitchen while doing it.
A new way to play with Squishmallows: Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition
Squishmallows are one of the hottest toys of the 2022 holiday season. Now, there's a new way to play with these adorable plushies. Put your squishing and collecting skills to the ultimate test this holiday season with Monopoly: Squishmallows Collector's Edition from The Op.
Buy, sell and trade with Squishmallows favorites from the Classic Squad to the Fantasy Squad including Fifi the Fox, Hans the Hedgehog, Cienna the Caticorn, and more. In this Squishmallows edition of Monopoly, classic Railroad properties are updated to Rare Edition, Ultra Rare, Special Edition, and Select Series. Plus, This special edition board game includes Cam the Cat Plush - an exclusive Squishmallows collectible that you can only find in this game.
Squishmallows Monopoly is designed for 2-6 players ages 8 and up.
Monopoly: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition, $60
Shopping for Squishmallows this season? Check out our guide to the best Squishmallows of 2022.
Watch Hallmark Christmas movies for free on Pluto
Feel like watching a Christmas movie, even in the middle of November? Free streaming service Pluto has you covered with a dedicated channel streaming Christmas movies 24/7. Tap the button below to start watching a Christmas movie on Pluto right now.
Score a deal on the NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine set
Save $50 on this bundle gift set, which includes the NuFace mini toning device along with a super peptide booster serum, a silk creme applicator, a skincare brush and a mini travel bag. It's the perfect introductory kit for those that are new to NuFace's products -- and makes a great gift, for a loved one or even yourself.
The NuFace mini portable toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared micro-current treatment that promises to contour and improve skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
NuFace mini supercharged skincare routine, $196 (reduced from $245)
For more beauty deals to shop before the holidays, check out our beauty gift guide.
Gift idea: Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle
Give the gift of improved focus and guided meditations this yeah with Core by Hyperice. The Core Meditation Trainer is both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to ease people into meditation. Anticipating an extra hectic holiday season? Maybe treat yourself to one, too. The Core premium bundle is on sale right now for $50 off.
The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.
The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.
Top-rated STEM gift: National Geographic learning toys are on sale at Amazon today
Looking for a gift that encourages learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields? Amazon has deals right now on National Geographic science kits, including a National Geographic rocket launcher for kids, a chemistry set and this Earth science kit that's $5 off.
The National Geographic Earth science kit allows kids to build their own volcano, grow crystals and perform a geological dig. There are 15 experiments in total. For ages 8 and up.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit, $25 (reduced from $30)
Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its holiday collection
Skims, the shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian, just launched its new holiday collections with the help of Skai Jackson, Landon Barker, Suede Brooks and Larray. The collections include robes, shapewear, loungewear and more.
Skims' newly-unveiled Holiday Gift Shop includes over 30 new styles and 15 limited-edition collections that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. The collections include a mix of new items and reinvented favorites in new holiday colors.
Get your Christmas decorations now at Amazon and save over 50%
Don't wait until after Thanksgiving to pick up new Christmas decorations. Buy now, and you'll save big at Amazon.
Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated 4 stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now ahead of Black Friday.
- 24" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $32 (reduced from $50)
- 30" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $47 (reduced from $60)
- Artificial Christmas centerpiece with 3 candle holders, $36 (reduced from $42)
- 7' Dunhill Fir artificial Christmas tree, $129 (reduced from $310)
- 7.5' 'Feel Real' artificial Christmas tree, $240 (reduced from $470)
Save $50 on a 4.7-star-rated sous vide cooker in time for Thanksgiving
If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
For more deals on top-rated kitchen gadgets, check out the best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon now.
Looking for a spare TV? This top-rated 55" Roku TV is less than $200 for Black Friday
Looking for the best budget TV deal this holiday season? Check out the 55" TCL 4-Series Roku 4K TV, on sale at Walmart for less than $200 right now. It's got the Roku interface built-in, so streaming all your favorite shows is a snap.
I bought this television myself when it was nearly $100 more expensive, and I don't regret it for a moment.
Fans of the super-simple Roku platform will enjoy this TCL smart TV with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 4-Series model is stunning for the price. Rated 4.3 stars at Walmart.
55" TCL 4-Series Roku TV with 4K resolution, $188 (reduced from $298)
For more Walmart deals, check out the top 10 best deals at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
Holiday treat: Save $13 on Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods
Need some java for your new coffee maker? Add some holiday cheer to your morning cup of Joe with Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups. This pack of 60 K-cups is currently on sale, and will likely save you a Starbucks trip -- or 60.
This six-pack of K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box. It's currently on sale for $13 off ahead of Black Friday.
Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods, $43 (regularly $56)
For more deals on coffee pods, check out our Starbucks gift guide.
Everyone in the family can get the perfect cup with the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker
This single-serve Keurig is a convenient option if you're planning on hosting family this holiday season and don't want to play barista the entire time. Right now, you can save $39 on this Keurig coffee maker at Amazon.
The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time. It features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family, one after another.
The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.
Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $150 (regularly $189)
For more deals on coffee pods and coffee makers, check out our Starbucks gift guide.
Magic Mixies, one of the hottest toys of 2022, is now double discounted at Amazon
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball was one of the hottest toys of 2021, and it's hot again for the 2022 holiday season. Not only is this bestselling toy on sale, but there's an extra Amazon coupon deal available where you can save another $17.32.
What make the 4.4-star-rated Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball so popular? Play starts with waving the magic wand and saying the right magic words. Then, this crystal ball fills with mist (refill packs are available) and a fortune-telling plush is revealed.
Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price at Amazon.
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, $52 after coupon (reduced from $85)
Cozy up this Christmas with an oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket
Looking for a budget-friendly gift to grab for the whole family this year? The Comfy Original wearable blanket will put an end to your blanket-sharing woes and keep everyone ultra cozy this winter. Plus, it's on sale right now.
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your to the recipient.
The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $44 and up (reduced from $55)
For more budget-friendly gift ideas, check out our guide to presents under $100.
Save over $200 on a Great Jones family style cookware set
Looking to upgrade your cookware ahead of the holiday hosting season? Great Jones is a female-founded brand that makes lasting modern kitchen pieces -- right now you can save $240 on this 4.5 star-rated five-piece set.
This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes: an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a non-stick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors.
Great Jones cookware makes a low-risk gift, too. The company offers a 60-day trial and free returns on its products.
Great Jones Family Style cookware set (5 pc.), $375 (regularly $615)
Great Jones cookware is one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022.
Early Black Friday deal: Score a Chromebook for just $79
Looking to get on top of your gift shopping early this year? Then you're in luck, because Walmart's early Black Friday sale is already up and running with tons of great deals on tech gifts -- such as the affordable and convenient Chromebook we've highlighted below.
Whether it's for streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive Chromebook option. The device has metal reinforced corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.
At $79 during Walmart's Deals for Days sale, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.
11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)
For more early Black Friday deals from Walmart, check out our roundup of the best things to save on during the Deals for Days sale.
Holiday movie highlight: 'Falling for Christmas' starring Lindsay Lohan
It may only be November, but Christmas is coming early this year in the form of a new Netflix holiday movie. Lindsay Lohan makes a triumphant rom-com return in "Falling for Christmas," out tomorrow on Netflix.
When a spoiled hotel heiress suffers a ski accident and winds up with amnesia, she's taken in by the charming owner of a local inn and his young daughter. Lohan stars opposite "Glee" actor Chord Overstreet in what is anticipated to be one of the hottest Netflix Christmas movies of the year. "Falling for Christmas" is out now on Netflix.
Early Black Friday doorbuster: Get gorgeous new DKNY luggage for 65% off at Macy's today
Planning a big trip to see family this Christmas or Hanukkah? You'll need luggage. Fortunately, department store Macy's is offering a fantastic deal on DKNY luggage right now as an early Black Friday deal. You'll save 65% when you mix and match.
Build your own high-fashion luggage set from DKNY with this early Black Friday deal at Macy's. All the following pieces are available on sale:
- DKNY Rapture 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $148 (reduced from $425)
- DKNY Rapture 24" Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $122 (reduced frrom $350)
- DKNY Rapture 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $105 (reduced from $300)
- DKNY Rapture Weekender Boarding Bag for $105 (reduced from $300)
- DKNY Rapture Backpack, $96 (reduced from $275)
DKNY Rapture luggage is available in wine, primrose and ash colors.
Need a new way to stream your favorite holiday movies this year? The Apple TV 4K is on sale for $100
If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal on Apple's 4K streaming box.
Apple devotees should definitely consider streaming all their favorite shows on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.
Walmart Black Friday toy deal: Get the Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites for $70
Looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift for your little? Try Walmart. Walmart's early Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, includes deep discounts on toys such as Rainbow High dolls. Discover what your favorite Rainbow High characters looked like in junior high with an exclusive play set.
This on-sale doll set includes the middle school-versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow.
Save $20 on this Rainbow High pack right now.
Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $70 (regularly $90)
Best Buy early Black Friday deal: Save $250 on an iRobot Roomba i7+ ahead of the holidays
Hosting family or friends this Christmas? Gift yourself a little help around the house this holiday season with this early Black Friday deal on the 4.5-star-rated iRobot Roomba i7+ -- because nothing spoils the Christmas spirit quite like a lengthy list of chores.
The iRobot Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.
This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba i7+, $650 (reduced from $900)
Check out our roundup of Best Buy's best early Black Friday deals while you're here.
Early Black Friday kitchen deal: Save $100 on the Ninja Mega kitchen system
Already thinking about what yummy snacks you plan to serve up this holiday season? Best Buy has a great early Black Friday deal on the Ninja Mega kitchen system, perfect for upgrading your cooking set-up ahead of the most chaotic culinary time of the year.
This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
It's half price -- $100 off -- at Best Buy now.
Ninja Mega kitchen system, $100 (regularly $200)
Check out our roundup of Best Buy's best early Black Friday deals while you're here.
Gift idea: Save $50 on made-to-measure denim from Unspun
Looking to get more personal with your gift giving this year? Unspun offers made-to-measure jeans that offer customized comfort in style. Right now, you can save $50 on the Unspun gift kit, which provides the recipient with everything they'll need to pick out their own perfect pair of custom-tailored pants.
This gift kit includes a selection of swatches, look book and gift card valid for any pair of Unspun jeans.
Note: Unspun requires shoppers to download an app to help take measurements; use of the app requires a smartphone with 3D-scanning capabilities.
Unspun gift kit, $200 (reduced from $250)
Unspun is one of our top picks for customized gift options, for more ideas like this, check out our personalized present gift guide.
This holiday snow projector handles the outdoor decorating for you -- and it's on sale
No snow? No problem! This Christmas light projector can turn your yard into a winter wonderland with minimal effort.
Choose from four patterns of snow, Rest easy knowing that this kit can work even in deep sub-zero temperatures.
Gaiatop Christmas snow projector lights, $14 (reduced from $18)
Count down the days 'til Christmas with this Star Wars Advent Calendar -- it's on sale at Amazon
Advent calendars can add a lot of fun to the Christmas season -- they offer a new surprise to unbox every day in December. If your family is a big fan of the Star Wars universe, they'll love this Star Wars Advent calendar. It's 20% off at Amazon now.
This Lego set includes minifigures, droid figures and mini builds inspired by the popular movie franchise. Ages 6 and up.
Lego Star Wars, $36 (reduced from $45)
For more family-friendly Advent calendars, check out the best 2022 Advent calendars for kids: Pokemon, Lego, American Girl and more.
Top Christmas gift alert: The Xbox Series X gaming console is back in stock at Walmart (for now)
Walmart's early Black Friday sale starts today at 12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. PST. There are plenty of great deals to be had -- you can get a Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve coffee maker for $35, Apple AirPods Pro earbuds (1st generation) for $159 and an 11.6" HP Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB storage) for $79.
But the most noteworthy Walmart news aren't those deals -- it's the fact that the oft-sold-out Xbox Series X gaming console is currently in stock at Walmart.
If you've been struggling to find the Xbox Series X console in stock, you're in luck -- Walmart has quantities of the Xbox Series X available to purchase right now. But act quick -- this must-have console won't stay in stock for long.
Christmas decoration sale: Save big on Mr. Christmas nostalgic trees at Amazon now
There are only 48 days until Christmas. It's time to think about decorating.
Mr. Christmas makes some of the best holiday decorations around -- we're in love with their smart Christmas tree. You can take advantage of a rare pre-Christmas sale on some gorgeous holiday decorations, including this 18" Nostalgic Christmas tree. You can buy one direct from Mr. Christmas for $140... or buy one today on Amazon for just $66.
This classically inspired Christmas decoration features LED lights and a two-tone green finish. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
18" Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Christmas tree, $66 (reduced from $95)