Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts for unexpected guests
Picture this: you're all prepared for your annual holiday celebration. The stockings are hung by the chimney with care, the cookies are decorated, people are arriving and -- wait, an unexpected guest is at your door.
Whether you're known throughout the neighborhood for your annual Secret Santa party or are just hoping to host an intimate gathering of friends and family this holiday season, it's always smart to be prepared with a few "bonus gifts" in case things don't go to plan. Keep reading for our roundup of the best backup gifts to buy.
What makes a great backup present? Ideally it's something that won't make too big a dent in your holiday shopping budget, is easy to store and can work for a wide range of recipients. Crowd-pleasers to grab for people who weren't originally on your list this year include gift cards, candles and travel products.
Here are our top picks of the best backup gifts to buy for unexpected guests this holiday season.
Amazon gift card
No matter their age, gender or personality, an Amazon gift card makes a perfect gift this holiday season. That way, everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.
Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box
Starbucks gift card
Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.
Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up
Hunt a Killer: Death At The Dive Bar
From the makers of Hunt A Killer, the world's No. 1 murder mystery subscription, comes this immersive murder mystery game that makes for a great party starter.
"A murder at the local dive bar. A mysterious, masked figure. A small town full of suspects." Death At The Dive Bar challenges players to channel their inner detective to solve a murder at the Old Scratch Tavern. This game has an estimated play time of 45-60 minutes and can accommodate up to five players.
Hunt a Killer: Death At The Dive Bar, $30
Hunt a Killer murder mystery monthly subscription, $40
MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser
This Japanese Yuzu flower foaming hand soap is dispensed in the shape of the flower to add a touch of joy to every hand wash. It's sure to be a crowd favorite at your next holiday party.
MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser, $20
Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Who doesn't need another portable speaker? If you're looking for an affordable speaker option with a super long playtime, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors, from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device.
This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged.
Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $39
Santa's Naturals candles
These responsibly sourced, non-toxic and natural holiday-themed candles will infuse the room with Christmas spirit for more than 30 hours. Choose from three scents.
Trtl travel pillow
This soft, machine-washable travel pillow wrap is designed to hold your head in a more comfortable, ergonomic position while sleeping upright. This lightweight, easily packable pillow is available in four colors and will make a great gift for anyone who has a flight in their future.
Trtl travel pillow, $50 (reduced from $60)
Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup
Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.
Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $19 (reduced from $20)
Woodwick large hourglass scented candle
This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness. Plus, it's currently on sale.
WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $24 (reduced from $31)
Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams
The Beekman 1802 goat milk hand cream moisturizes hands, leaving them soft and smelling fresh. Find scents like honeyed grapefruit, lavender and honey and orange blossom.
Beekman 1802 goat milk hand creams, $15
The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling, ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original, oversized, microfiber and sherpa, wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors and is made to be one-size-fits-all.
The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)
FinaMill battery operated spice grinder
One of Oprah's favorite things for 2022, this battery-operated spice grinder is sure to be a hit, whether your recipient is an experienced chef or just likes to spice up their food. "Fill it with peppercorns, coarse salt, toasted garlic—you get the idea," Oprah says.
FinaMill battery operated spice grinder, $45
Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker
Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.
"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in."
"This is the fourth one I have bought," the reviewer continued. "I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."
Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70
Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70
