Extended interview: Nicola Coughlan on journey from "Derry Girls" to "Bridgerton" and beyond Actress Nicola Coughlan told Anthony Mason about her acting journey, landing popular roles in "Derry Girls" and "Bridgerton," connecting with audiences and more in a sitdown interview at Lady Mendl's Tea Salon in New York City. "I think it doesn't really matter what you make — you want people to feel something," said Coughlan, adding that it's a "beautiful thing" to take people to another world.