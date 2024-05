U.S. weapons possibly used in ways "inconsistent" with international law in Gaza, report says Secretary of State Antony Blinken has delivered to Congress a highly-anticipated report on Israel's military operations in Gaza. The State Department investigation found no humanitarian law violations by Israel, but determined that "it is reasonable to assess" that some U.S. weapons may have been used in manners "inconsistent" with those laws. Ramy Inocencio reports.