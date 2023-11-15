2023's best early Black Friday luggage deals you can already shop

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season is almost here, which for many of us means travel to see family for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas. Now is the perfect time to refresh your luggage for your upcoming winter travels, as many retailers and luggage brands are already rolling out plenty of luggage Black Friday deals.

We've scoured all the biggest luggage retailers to find the best Black Friday luggage deals on carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories. We've found amazing deals on Samsonite, Beis, Calpak luggage and more that you can shop now.

Don't go into the new season with old, broken luggage -- you'll need sturdy, attractive luggage for your upcoming fall and winter travel. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found hard-shell and soft-sided luggage options that work for Thanksgiving stays, holiday airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more. Keep reading to shop the best Black Friday luggage deals of 2023 that you can shop now.

Beis The Carry-On roller, 20% off

Beis

The Carry-On roller is a popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line and a steal at under $200 right now. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

The carry-on is on sale now for 20% off during the Beis Black Friday sale. Use code "EARLY20" at check out to save.

Monos Carry-On, 20% off

Monos

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

The carry-on is currently 20% off during the Monos Black Friday sale.

Monos Check-In Large, 20% off

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Price varies by color. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

Get it for $284 now (regularly $355). Note that the extra savings is shown in-cart.

Sunbee 3-piece hardshell luggage set with TSA locks, 53% off

Walmart

Prepare for your holiday travels with this incredible three-piece luggage deal at Walmart. This set includes 20-inch carry-on luggage, plus 24- and 28-inch checked suitcases.

Regularly $300, you can pick up this set up for $140 with this early Black Friday luggage deal at Walmart. The Walmart early access Black Friday sale runs through Nov 22, though many items are selling out already.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on, 53% off

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic.

It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors.

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $65.

Roam luggage front pocket carry-on, 15% off



Roam

Looking for a carry-on that is as unique and stylish as you are? Save $100 on this customizable Roam luggage carry-on during the brand's Black Friday sale.

The expandable suitcase includes a secure front pocket with a padded laptop compartment, a quick-access pocket for your phone, and additional storage pockets.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on, 45% off

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently on sale for $110 on Amazon (regularly $200). It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on spinner, 37% off

Samsonite

The Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity.

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Calpak starter bundle, 45% off

Calpak

You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle with everything that you need for your next trip, for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag.

It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal. Get it for $299 (regularly $545).

More top-rated luggage options



Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

