4 children, 1 adult wounded in Fort Worth shooting, officials say

FORT WORTH — At least five people were injured, including four children, in a shooting in west Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 7:30 p.m. local time at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail, according to officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar.

The four children were taken to Cook Children's Hospital, and one adult was taken to another area hospital, officials said. The victims' conditions were not immediately provided.

There was no information on what led up to the shooting, or a possible motive.

