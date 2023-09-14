Best fall 2023 luggage deals: Save on Samsonite, Monos, Calpak and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is almost here, which means it's time to refresh your luggage for your fall and winter travels. Don't start packing for your next trip until you've scored these must-see luggage deals. We've scoured all the biggest luggage retailers to find the best deals on carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories.

We've found amazing deals on Samsonite, Monos, Calpak luggage and more that you can shop now. Don't go into the new season with old, broken luggage -- you'll need sturdy, attractive luggage for your upcoming fall and winter travel. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found hard-shell and soft-sided luggage options that work for Thanksgiving stays, airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more.

If you haven't upgraded your luggage in a while, you'll love the new options available to you this year.

The best fall luggage deals to shop now

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Many of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier.

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under seven pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up," they write.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 49% off on Amazon. Get it now for $102 (regularly $200). It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 carry-on:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.



It comes with a 10-year warranty.



It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.



You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle with everything that you need for your next trip, for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

"I bought this bundle for an upcoming trip to Europe. These suitcases are sleek looking, yet lightweight, and the fact that it comes with packing cubes make it a great purchase," a customer on Calpak's website says.

Get it for $299 (regularly $545).

Why we like the Calpak starter bundle:

It comes with everything you need for travel.

You can choose from three colors.

The suitcases can expand up to two inches.

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the U.S. a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside," they say.

The popular suitcase is currently 37% off on Samsonite's website and at Amazon.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



It can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $59.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

This five-piece set includes everything your child needs to travel in comfort and style. It comes with a 18-inch hardside carry-on, a backpack, a lunch bag, a neck and a luggage tag.

"The Travelers Club 5 Piece Kids' Luggage Set has proven to be a delightful and practical purchase for my family's travel needs," says one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. "Designed with young travelers in mind, this luggage set offers a range of vibrant colors and playful patterns that instantly captivated my kids' imagination, making packing and traveling an enjoyable experience."

This set is recommended for kids ages six and up. It's currently 15% off on Amazon.

Why we like the Travelers Club luggage set:

It's made with smooth-rolling wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering.



It's available in ten adorable prints.



It's an affordable matching luggage set for kids.



Travelpro is a leading luggage brand loved by travelers and airline crews worldwide. The brand creates ultra-durable, lightweight luggage with it's patented PrecisionGlide technology for seamless mobility. The Travelpro Platinum Elite carry-on, constructed from stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, offers a great value. Features include an easy expansion zipper option that provides up to 2 inches of extra packing space, an internal tie-down system and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

"The bag materials are thick, the sewing is on-point with no stitching problems, and of course, the magnetic wheels spin effortlessly and track straight when rolling (huge benefit over other luggage without wheel tracking)," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

"This carry on comes with a handle at the bottom of the bag which is an extremely underrated feature that allows you to lift this bag without just wrenching it by one handle only," says a second verified buyer on Amazon.

The bag typically has a list price of $370, but it's on sale for $315 on Amazon right now.

Why we like the Travelpro Platinum Elite:

Travelpro offers a lifetime warranty.

The TSA-approved lock keeps your belongings secure.

Reviewers praise the bag's durability.

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

