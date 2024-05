Judi Dench talks Shakespearean journey, new book In her seven-decade career, Dame Judi Dench has played nearly every female character in William Shakespeare's plays, from Juliet to Cleopatra. Dench and her late husband even used to refer to Shakespeare as "the man who pays the rent." That's also the title of her new book, written with her friend Brendan O'Hea. First on "CBS Mornings", she shares stories from a lifetime of iconic Shakespearean roles and much more with Anthony Mason.