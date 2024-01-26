New Stanley cup colors for 2024 are selling out quick: Get them while you can

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ever since social media influencers became Stanley water bottle obsessed, retailers have struggled to keep the brand's tumblers and water bottles in stock. Limited-edition Stanley cups, like the recent Stanley x Starbucks quencher, went viral for the bedlam created when the shiny pink tumblers went on sale.

Stanley enthusiasts have been known to go to great lengths to get their hands on the trendy water bottles, too. Someone was recently arrested in California for allegedly stealing 65 of them.

While we don't recommend taking the law into your own hands to score a Stanley water bottle, we do suggest acting fast. There are new colors on Stanley's roster this year, and they're already selling out.

New Stanley cup colors for 2024

Nabbing a Stanley cup, especially one of the water bottle brand's just-dropped colors, can be trickier than scoring tickets to Super Bowl LVIII. No longer seen as just a water bottle, a Stanley is one of the hottest accessories of 2024. Stanley keeps a core collection of water bottle colors in its rotation (which are easy to find), but the brand often drops new limited edition colors and patterns.

In honor of the new year, Stanley dropped its Clean Slate Collection, now available at Stanley1913.com, Dick's Sporting Goods and Public Lands. The new Clean Slate colors feature eye-catching pastels and artsy brushstroke designs: Choose from bloom, mint, heather, cool serene brushstroke and warm serene brushstroke. Soft rain bloom and soft rain mint are also included in the Clean Slate Collection, but are only available on the Stanley site.

Clean Slate Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler

Dive into 2024 with a fresh start and a clean slate courtesy of Stanley's latest pop of pastel. More than just a trendy water bottle, a Stanley tumbler keeps water cold for up to 11 hours and iced for up to 48 hours. A Stanley even fits in most car cupholders. You'll stay hydrated longer and need less refills with your Stanley in tow.

Stanley's Clean Slate tumblers are available in 30-ounce ($35) and 40-ounce ($45) sizes. Some sizes and colors are temporarily sold out. We'll update this article as sizes and colors become available again.

Top features of the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler:

Stanley's tumblers are made from double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel, so they keep your drink hot or cold longer than regular cups.

This tumbler features a slim base, which fits in most car cupholders.

The FlowState lid rotates through three different positions: a straw opening that keeps the reusable straw in place, a drink opening and a full-cover top that helps avoid splashing.

In 2022, Stanley upgraded its design adding a comfort grip handle and 90% recycled materials.

Stanley Clean Slate alternatives

If your Stanley Clean Slate color choice isn't in stock right now, the famed water bottle brand still has plenty of terrific colors available, including limited-edition tumblers.

One of Stanley's most unique color drops to date, the Deco Collection features gloss color finishes with striking gilded accents. Stanley's Deco Collection is available in five color choices: blush gloss deco (pictured above), black gloss deco, forest gloss deco, cream gloss deco and nightfall gloss deco.

The Deco Collection carries a slightly higher price tag than other Stanley cups -- you'll pay $50 for the 40-ounce size.

Customizable Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler

Stanley's customizable 40-ounce tumbler provides a terrific alternative to the Clean Slate drop. It also makes for a great Valentine's Day gift. Stanley offers eight customizable tumblers with four currently in stock now: alpine, charcoal, cream tonal and tiger lily, the vibrant orange color pictured above.

You can personalize your cup with a graphic, message or monogram. It costs an extra $10 to add text or one of Stanley's graphics; it costs $12 to upload and use your own graphic.

Allow three weeks for your customized Stanley tumbler to ship.

Are Stanley water bottle bottles worth the hype?

Though trendy, a Stanley water bottle or tumbler lives up to the hype. The double wall insulation is a hallmark of a Stanley water bottle, though top-tier competitors like Yeti and Hydro Flask feature thick, high-quality steel wall insulation as well. Your drinks will stay warm or cold for hours.

Stanley offers a wide variety of colors from cool pastels to bright metallics. Stanleys fit comfortably in most cup holders thanks to their small base. The upgraded comfort handle makes newer Stanleys easier to carry than their predecessors.

Stanley's FlowState lid is what sets a Stanley apart from other reusable water bottle brands. With the ability to rotate into three different positions, Stanley cups promise not to spill or leak with the rotating lid in place. That's a major upgrade from other water bottles that promise to be leakproof, but aren't.

If there's a downside to a Stanley cup, it's the weight and size. Though you'll refill it fewer times throughout your day than a smaller bottle, this is not a light water bottle you throw into a backpack or tote. Weighing over a pound without water, a Stanley Quencher may give your bicep a run for its money by the end of the day.

Is there lead in Stanley tumblers?

Some social media users recently raised the question as to whether or not there is lead in a Stanley water bottle. Very high levels of lead can affect the body's organs, can make people anemic, can cause stomach issues, brain damage and can cause seizures as well.

Stanley does use a small amount of lead in its stainless steel water bottles to help with insulation, a company spokesman said. A small lead pellet is used in the bottom of the water bottle, but the small lead pellet is completely enclosed by a stainless steel barrier and does not come in contact with water in the tumbler. According to Stanley, the only way for the lead to come in contact with your water is for the stainless steel barrier to get damaged.

If your Stanley water bottle does become damaged, tap here to submit a warranty claim.

How do I clean my Stanley water bottle?

According to the Stanley website, Stanley should get a bath after each use, especially the FlowState lid. Do not use bleach.

Stanley recommends you use a mix of one-quarter cup of uncooked rice and three ounces of distilled white vinegar to clean the hard-to-reach areas of your cup. You'll want to vigorously shake the mix in the (sealed) cup for one minute, let it sit for five to ten minutes, and then shake again for another one to two minutes. Then, rinse out your Stanley with warm water, and leave it open until it dries.