The Beis Black Friday sale is here and you can save 20% on bestselling luggage and accessories

Beis

Beis is one of the most popular travel and luggage brands of 2023. The travel label was founded in 2018 by actress Shay Mitchell and has developed a massive following, which includes our CBS Essentials staff and readers. Beis fans shopping for holiday luggage and travel bags, rejoice! You can shop the Beis Black Friday sale now to score a rare discount on popular Beis travel items.

Ready to upgrade your travel gear? Shop the full sale below and use code "EARLY20" at checkout, or keep reading to shop our favorite Beis Black Friday deals.

The best deals at the Beis Black Friday 2023 sale

Save on bestsellers and more budget-friendly basics from Beis during the brand's Black Friday sale.

Beis The Carry-On roller: $174 (20% off)

Beis

The Carry-On roller is a popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line and a steal at under $200 right now. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

The carry-on is on sale now for 20% off during the Beis Travel early Black Friday sale. Use code "EARLY20" at check out to save.

Why we like the Beis The Carry-On roller:

It's available in seven stylish colors.

It expands up to two inches.

The carry-on features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels.

Beis weekender bag: $86 (20% off)



Beis

The bestselling Beis weekender bag is on sale now for 20% off during the Beis Travel early Black Friday sale. Use code "EARLY20" at check out to save.

"This is my new favorite travel bag," CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose says. "The zippered bottom compartment is perfect for storing wet bathing suits, shoes or dirty laundry."

Why we like the Beis weekender bag:

It offers plenty of interior storage and organization with a one large zip pocket and two slip pockets.

It features a padded laptop sleeve.

It's bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials separate.

Beis The Beisics tote: $62 (20% off)

Beis

This classic tote will make an excellent personal item to pack on your next flight. The unlined tote features a removable shoulder strap, a top zip closure and a key leash. It can easily attach to your suitcase with a convenient trolley passthrough, which can also zip closed for use as an outer pocket. Additionally, the tote can fold fully flat in case you'd prefer to pack it in your luggage for use at your destination.

Choose from three colors.

Why we like the Beis tote:

It features an easy-to-clean wipeable interior.

The tote offers plenty of interior storage and a convenient exterior front pocket.

Beis The Beisics Duffle : $70 (20% off)

Beis

This minimalist duffle is another great travel bag. It's lightweight and folds down completely flat. There is plenty of storage space to pack all your vacation essentials. Like the tote, the duffle features removable shoulder straps, a key leash and an exterior pocket that can be unzipped for use as a trolley passthrough.

Choose from three colors.

Why we like the Beis The Beisics duffle bag:

It's a budget-friendly alternative to the popular Beis weekender bag.

It comes in three nice neutral colors.

The trolley passthrough makes it easy to attach to your luggage.

