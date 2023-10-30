Monos just expanded its bestselling Metro collection in time for the holidays

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monos

If you're in need of a new travel bag for the holiday season, Monos has got you covered. The popular luggage brand just expanded its popular Monos Metro bag line with new duffles, totes and crossbody bags. These stylish vegan leather bags are perfect for carrying all of your fall and winter travel essentials -- and they'll look great while doing it.

Shop the new bags below and pair them with your favorite Monos luggage.

Shop the new Monos Metro travel bags

Whether you prefer a large travel tote or a hands-free crossbody, there's a bag for you in Monos' new expanded collection. Each bag is available in four classic neutral shades: ivory, saddle tan, mahogany and carbon black.

Monos Metro tote

Monos

The Monos metro tote is a large travel tote that can carry all of your travel essentials. It features a zippered interior pocket for smaller essentials like your keys and passport, a tech sleeve for your laptop or tablet and an interior water bottle pocket.

Like the rest of the Monos Metro collection, it's made with Monos' vegan leather. I, CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna, am a big fan of Monos' vegan leather products because they look beautiful and are super easy to clean. Plus, they offer the appearance and texture of leather while providing a cruelty-free alternative.

Why we like the Monos Metro tote:

It features zippered interior pockets for easy organization.

It features a built-in trolley sleeve that fits around the handle of your suitcase.

It's a great size for travel and offers plenty of storage.

Monos Metro carry-all duffle

Monos

The Monos Metro carry-all duffle offers plenty of room for all of your must-haves and offers a nice, hands-free carrying option for travelers. The duffle's main compartment includes a zippered pocket, laptop sleeve and a water bottle pocket along with plenty of storage space. It also has two external pockets and a trolley sleeve that can connect to your luggage handle.

Why we like the Monos Metro carry-all duffle:

It's easy to carry with top handles or the padded shoulder strap.

The duffle includes two exterior pockets for extra storage space.

It works well as a standalone weekend bag or a personal item for longer trips.

Monos Metro crossbody

Monos

The Metro crossbody is a more compact option for carrying your daily essentials while traveling or in your day-to-day life. It offers a roomy main compartment with a secure two-way zipper. The zippered pocket divides the bag's interior into two sides for easy organization. It also includes four card sleeves and a hanging pocket for quick access to essentials like your ID and credit cards.

Why we like the Monos Metro crossbody:

It's a great hands-free unisex bag for day-to-day use while traveling or working.

The shoulder strap is easily adjustable.

It's made from Monos' ultra-microfiber vegan leather.

You can also shop the mini-crossbody for a more compact option. It's a great size for keeping travel essentials like your ID, passport, credit cards and plane tickets easily accessible.

Best Monos luggage in 2023

Keep reading to check out the best luggage options from Monos luggage to pair your new Monos metro bags with.

Monos Carry-On

Monos

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Customers praise the suitcase for its ease of use. "This case rolls so smoothly over many surfaces," a reviewer says. "The wheels are placed perfectly to keep balance, no annoying tipping over when packed. The handle raises and lowers with little effort. Even when in the full extended position it feels sturdy unlike some other cases I've tried."

Check out our full Monos Carry-On review to see why our staff loves this carry-on.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On:

Monos Carry-Ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines and is easy to store in my car trunk for road trips.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.



Monos Carry-On Plus

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all of the benefits of the standard carry-on but in a larger size. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, giving you extra space to pack for longer trips. Even at its larger size, this suitcase still fits in the overhead bin on most major airlines. Though Monos does advise that it may need to be checked on smaller planes.

"I bought the larger carry on in black and it's a sleek, stylish, good-looking suitcase. It rolls smoothly and spins easily, the handle is solid and you can pack quite a lot in there if you use it well," a reviewer on the Monos website shares.

Choose from 13 carry-on color and print options.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Plus:

The Carry-On Plus fits more than the standard carry-on, making it better for longer trips.

It's made with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly polycarbonate shell.

It can fit inside of Monos' checked bags for easy storage.

Monos Carry-On Pro

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 lbs. It can hold enough for a 2 to 5 day trip.

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my carry on pro. Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience," a reviewer shares.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro:

It can keep laptops safe with a dedicated laptop pocket and strong materials.

Like all Monos Carry-Ons, it includes a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

It can be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Monos Check-In Large

Monos

The Monos Check-In is covered with an aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell made from partially recycled materials. It features a TSA-approved combination lock, 360-degree spinner wheels and an anti-microbial lining. Have a Monos carry-on? Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

"The bag has the largest size in its category. Despite that, it feels light and looks classy. I am also impressed with its durability and the way it rolls," a reviewer on Monos' website shares.

While we like the large bag for international trips, there's also a medium version available on the site.

Why we like the Monos Check-in Large suitcase:

It offers a spacious interior for your items.

This luggage is made with a high-quality polycarbonate shell.

It comes in thirteen color options. Price varies by color.

