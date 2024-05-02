21-year-old Utah woman arrested on murder charge after friend shot dead in uncompleted suicide pact

A Utah woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a friend was shot in what police said was an uncompleted suicide pact the women had reached several weeks earlier. Police documents say Heavenly Faith Garfield, 21, intended to die by suicide but was "too scared to kill herself."

Garfield was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in Utah County on Wednesday without bail, where jail records show she faces charges of murder and discharge of a firearm. Jail records didn't list an attorney who could speak on her behalf and no charges have been filed.

A voicemail seeking comment left Wednesday with a phone number believed to belong to Garfield's mother was not immediately returned.

Garfield's father called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the shooting, police said. He said his daughter shot the 21-year-old victim at 10:45 a.m. as part of a suicide pact, an affidavit of probable cause says.

Family members said Garfield and the victim had been discussing the pact for several weeks, the affidavit says.

The victim's name has not been released.

CBS affiliate KUTV, citing police documents, reported that a friend of the victim told officers the victim had texted him that she "intended on committing suicide, but was too scared to kill herself." That friend also told police the victim had a suicide pact with Garfield.

Detectives on scene found a 9mm bullet near the victim's body, KUTV reported, citing police documents,

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.



For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.