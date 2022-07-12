The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. During Amazon's biggest deals event of the year, you'll find slashed prices on just about everything right now -- including items under $50. Whether you're sticking to a budget, shopping for a gift or just in the mood for a little Prime Day treat, here are our favorite Amazon Prime Day sale finds under $50.

Top products in this article:

See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

Popular deal: Sengled smart light bulbs (4 count), $34 (regularly $40)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

Amazon smart thermostat, $42 (reduced from $60)

Amazon has under $50 deals on smart bulbs, smart thermostats, smartwatches and more happening right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Now is definitely the time to subscribe. The deals at Amazon's biggest sales event of the year are exclusive to Prime members. So, be sure to sign up today for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial.

Keep reading to shop the best under $50 Amazon Prime Day deals.

Sengled smart light bulbs

Sengled via Amazon

These smart bulbs are discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

The color-changing light bulbs can connect to bluetooth and be controlled via an Alexa smart device. Use voice control to ask Alexa to turn the light on and off, change its color, dim, brighten and set light schedules.

Sengled smart light bulbs (1 count), $12 (regularly $15)

Sengled smart light bulbs (2 count), $24 (regularly $28)

Sengled smart light bulbs (4 count), $34 (regularly $40)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): $20 (save $30)

Amazon

This is a huge deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get the latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot for 60% off its $50 list price!

Use the round Amazon smart speaker to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm, and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

Amazon smart thermostat: $42 (save $18)

Amazon

Get Amazon's in-house smart thermostat on Amazon right now for 30% off its $60 list price. And that's only the beginning of the savings.

This Energy Star-certified, voice-controlled Amazon smart thermostat will help you save money on your air-conditioning bills this summer. (Note: A C-wire is required for installation.)

But, wait there's more: Your utility company may offer a rebate on a smart thermostat -- perhaps even making this purchase entirely free. See Amazon's website for more details.

Amazon smart thermostat, $42 (reduced from $60)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)

Amazon

Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of its in-house streaming device by 50%. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa, and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Viktor Jurgen neck massage pillow: $38 (save $22)

Viktor Jurgen via Amazon

Save more than 30% right now on Amazon on this $60, hands-free, corded-electric neck massager from Viktor Jurgen -- and then save 5% more than you click the coupon button. (The coupon savings will be applied at checkout.)

The device uses four rotating balls to deliver a shiatsu massage. Add heat, or not, to the massage -- it's your call.

Viktor Jurgen neck massage pillow: $38 after coupon (reduced from $60)

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker: $40 (save $10)

JBL via Amazon

Save 20% on Amazon right now on the waterproof JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker. The Clip 3 streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and, via its built-in clip, easily attaches to a backpack. It makes a great Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or pool. Choose from a variety of colors.

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)

Roku via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, save more than 40% off the list price on the easy-to-use Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It boasts fast boot times, a voice remote and access to plenty of free streaming channels. Plus, its stick-based design hides behind your TV, so it won't clutter your entertainment center.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

Chefman small, compact air fryer: $37 (save $13)

Chefman via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can get this 4.6-star-rated compact air fryer from Chefman for more than 25% off its already budget-friendly list price. One Amazon reviewer hailed the kitchen gadget as "[s]mall but mighty!"

Want other options? Check out our rundown of the best air fryer deals on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day.

Chefman small, compact air fryer: $37 (reduced from $50)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $30 (save $16)

Amazon

This pack of 44 Crest whitestrips -- that's 22 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $46)

Lumineux teeth whitening strips: $29 (save $21)

Oral Essentials Store via Amazon

Want teeth like a TikToker? These trendy teeth whitening strips are a favorite among the video app elite. The 4.3-star-rated strips are enamel-safe and made with coconut oil. The box includes 42 strips, or 21 treatments.

Don't forget to apply the Amazon coupon and save an extra 5%.

Lumineux teeth whitening strips, $29 with coupon (regularly $50)

Donerton smart watch (1.4") (black): $30 (save $8)



Donerton via Amazon

The watch is rated 4 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users. The device is rated IP67 waterproof, and works as a fitness tracker, sleep monitor, pedometer, heart-rate monitor and more. When paired with your compatible phone, it can signal you when you receive a call or text.

Choose from four color bands; prices may vary. The below price is for the black band.

Donerton smart watch (1.4") (black), $30 (reduced from $38)

You can also get this watch's 1.65-inch and 1.69-inch models for less than $50.

Donerton smart watch (1.65") (black), $34 (reduced from $43)

Donerton smart watch (1.69") (black), $34 (reduced from $43)

Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera: $30 (save $5)

Blink via Amazon

Keep an eye on your home when you're away with the Blink Mini. Right now, the indoor smart security camera, rated 4.4 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users, is on sale for $30 -- that's nearly 15% off its budget-friendly list price.

The camera boasts 1080p HD video, and is compatible with your Amazon Alexa smart-home devices. Save and share clips with a sold-separately Blink Subscription Plan. (A 30-day free trial is available.)

Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera: $30 (reduced from $35)

Tenmiya portable Bluetooth speaker for parties: $41 (save $19)

Tenmiya via Amazon

Listed at $60, this portable Bluetooth speaker is marked down right now on Amazon to $41.

The speaker features dual subwoofers with heavy bass, 40W power and long-range Bluetooth connectivity. It's also equipped with colorful flashing LED lights.

Tenmiya portable Bluetooth speaker for parties, $41 (reduced from $60)

Kasa Smart Light Strip: $40 (save $30)

Kasa via Amazon

You can save big on the Kasa Smart Light Strip at Amazon right now. Great for adding dramatic flair to any room (or adding a backlight to your TV), this 6.6-foot strip features millions of dimmable colors and voice controls. There's a 4-pronged connector on the end of the strip, so you can increase the length up to 33 feet. You can also trim the strip along the marked lines for a perfect, custom fit.

Other Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa smart light bulb 2 pack ($17) and the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($23) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($28)).

Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $40 (reduced from $70)

Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $17 (reduced from $25)

Amazfit Bip 3: $48 (save $12)

Amazon

What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water resistant.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price on this Android- and iPhone-compatible smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip 3, $48 after coupon (reduced from $60)

The Original Bagel Guillotine: $20 (save $6)

Hoan via Amazon

Save nearly 15% off list price on Amazon right now on this handy device. The Original Bagel Guillotine cuts bagels without squishing them. Choose from four colors; prices vary. We found the best deal on the white model (pictured).

The Original Bagel Guillotine, $20 (reduced from $26)

Off Topic adult party game: $25 (save $15)

Off Topic via Amazon

You can get a great deal on Amazon right now on this this 4.5-star-rated party game. To play the game, you draw a card to set the topics, and roll a die to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. To get the biggest deal, be sure to click the coupon button. Recommended for ages 17 and up.

Off Topic adult party game, $25 (reduced from $40)

LapGear home office lap desk: $34 (save $6)

LapGear via Amazon

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation, thanks to its durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.

LapGear home office lap desk, $34 with coupon (regularly $40)

Ecowish Sherpa jacket

Ecowish via Amazon

Cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat that's available in a range of colors. Prices may vary by color and size.

Ecowish Sherpa jacket, $24 and up (regularly $43)

Amazon finds for $50 or under

These goodies aren't on sale right now on Amazon, but they're still relative deals. Everything listed below is available for $50 or under.

Corkcicle coffee mug



Corkcicle via Amazon

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is an excellent choice for the coffee drinker on the go.

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35

Coffee Beanery coffee gift set

Coffee Beanery via Amazon

Looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves coffee? This 4.6-star-rated gift set from Michigan-based Coffee Beanery features 12 single-pot coffee samplers (1.75 oz. each, makes about four cups) in a gift box. Flavors include Breakfast Blend, Chocolate Raspberry, S'mores, Michigan Cherry and more.

Coffee Beanery coffee gift set (12 pc.), $41

Capri Blue Volcano candle

Capri Blue via Amazon

Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical-fruit-and-sugared-citrus scent is an escape to warmer climes. Choose from four colors; prices may vary.

Capri Blue Volcano candle (white), $34

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater



Goodthreads via Amazon

Why buy a sweater in the summer? Because you can get a really hot price on this 100% cotton quarter-zip, that's why. The sweater from Goodthreads has ribbing at the collar, and comes in 18 colors. Prices may vary by color and size. This handsome-looking burgundy one is $35.

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater, $35

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

