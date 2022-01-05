10 coffee makers and espresso machines with great reviews and the latest features

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New year, new coffee maker. Whether you prefer to use your own fresh ground coffee or beans or the convenience of a Keurig or Nespresso pod machine, there's a coffee maker out there in your budget that's just right for you. Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

More than half of Americans -- 62 percent -- drink coffee daily. And if you get your fix from a popular chain coffee shop like Dunkin' Donuts or Starbucks or a local independent coffee house, racking up a pricey coffee bill each month is fairly easy to do.

If one of your New Year's resolutions involves committing to a stricter budget, then purchasing a new coffee maker might be a great way to kick off 2022. In addition to saving you money in the long run, a great coffee maker can simplify your morning routine -- especially given that the newest batch of coffee makers offer many more features than traditional drip coffee machines.

CBS Essentials has rounded up a list of 10 coffee makers with great reviews and the newest features, including cold-brew coffee makers, pour-over coffee makers, French press, single-serve, espresso machines and even a smart coffee maker controllable via an app and Alexa.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart

Keurig

Keurig dominates the single-serve market with easy-to-use coffee makers and impressive selection of pods. The Wi-Fi-enabled K-Supreme Plus Smart offers the savviest pod technology on the market. Brew from anywhere with the touch of a button (or the shout of "Alexa!"); set your personal preferences via a downloadable app; and enjoy the convenience of BrewID, which recognizes the brand and roast of each pod and adjusts brewing accordingly.

You can score the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart for $200 on Amazon, or build a Keurig starter kit that includes four sets of pods and sets you up with a subscription to save 55% through Keurig.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart, $200 (regularly $220)

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Starter Kit, $100 and up

Breville Precision Brewer thermal coffee maker

Bed Bath and Beyond

Many coffee aficionados appreciate Breville's Precision Brewer, which offers six brewing modes -- cold brew, "over ice" and fast included -- and a thermal pot to keep coffee warm for hours. Everything from water temperature to flow speed can be adjusted and the machine even comes with dual filter baskets to match flavor preferences. For those who appreciate pour-over coffee, it accommodates an adapter, sold separately.

Breville Precision Brewer thermal coffee maker, $280

KitchenAid XL cold-brew coffee maker

KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid XL cold-brew coffee maker offers an easy method for at-home cold brew. Simply fill the barrel with cold water and your favorite grinds and allow it to steep in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours. Once brewed, dispense via the convenient tap and enjoy on ice, with milk or water, or add it to a smoothie.

KitchenAid XL cold-brew coffee maker, $122 (reduced from $140)

Cuisinart Premium single serve brewer

Cuisinart via Amazon

For those who live alone or prefer brewing coffee by the cup, there's the Cuisinart Premium single-serve brewer. Compatible with any brand of single-cup pod -- including Keurig K-Cup pods -- it also comes with a reusable filter cup to add grinds of your choice. Adjustable brewing temperatures and cup sizes, in addition to a hot-water-only feature for soups, teas or hot cocoa, add to the appeal of this compact, but mighty, machine.

Cuisinart Premium single serve brewer, $150

Mr. Coffee iced-coffee maker

Mr. Coffee via Amazon

Iced-coffee drinkers love this affordable machine from Mr. Coffee, according to reviews. The gadget brews refreshing, chilled coffee in just four minutes, for non-watered down java enjoyment.

Mr. Coffee iced-coffee maker, $25 (reduced from $40)

Black + Decker programmable coffee maker

Black + Decker via Amazon

Well equipped with features and under $25, this budget-friendly option from Black + Decker offers a classic drip-brew experience. A fan favorite on Amazon, the 12-cup coffee maker has digital controls, two-hour shutoff and quick-touch programming, enabling you set up an automatic brew.

Black + Decker programmable coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $30)

Bodum French press

Bodum via Amazon

While coffee maker technology constantly changes, the methods behind Bodum's French press have passed the test of time. The highly rated, take-anywhere, no-outlet-needed, easy-to-clean coffee maker brews rich, strong coffee in just four minutes, with just hot water and ground beans. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes.

Bodum French press, $30

Nespresso Vertuo Next

Breville via Amazon

The latest offering from Nespresso, the sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Worried about excess waste? Nespresso offers a recycling program for all of its customers, so used aluminum capsules don't wind up in a landfill. Each unit comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods.

Nespresso Vertuo Next, $148 (reduced from $160)

Philips 3200 series espresso machine and latte maker

Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. Philips 3200 series espresso machine and grinder is feature-heavy, easy-to-operate, professional-worthy gadget. Equipped with a milk frother dubbed "LatteGo," it mixes milk and air at high speed in a round frothing chamber, then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. Amazon reviewers rave that it works better than models two to three times the price, and praise the easy-to-clean technology.

Philips 3200 series espresso machine and latte maker, $800 (reduced from $1000)

Breville Bambino espresso maker

Breville

The best-selling, highly rated and often hard-to-find Breville Bambino is an affordable, well-made espresso maker. More compact than the average espresso machine, it delivers one- and two-shot servings, extracting the maximum from grinds. It's also equipped with a steam wand and jug, which froths milk and water for lattes and Americanos, so barista-style drinks are easily achievable.

Breville Bambino espresso maker, $300

Related content from CBS Essentials