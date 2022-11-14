Why lab created diamonds are the hottest jewelry gift of 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jewelry is a holiday gift that keeps shining for years to come. But diamond earrings can easily cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, these days there's an alternative that the average person can't distinguish from the real deal: lab-created diamonds.

Find out why Diamond Nexus' round cut stud lab-created diamond earrings are one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022 ahead.

Why Diamond Nexus' round cut stud earrings are a most wanted gift of 2022

Diamond Nexus' more affordable round-cut stud earrings are CBS Essentials tested and loved. These Essentials bestsellers are just as stunning in real life. Hear what reviewers have to say:

"The brilliance and quality of these earrings completely floored my wife on our anniversary," Charles C. says. "The diamonds are beautiful!"

"The shipping was fast and packaging was very sophisticated," an anonymous reviewer says.

"The tension backs are very secure, which is always a concern," reviewer Danielle B. says.

Because these diamonds are created in a lab, they're sure to be conflict-free. For these reasons and more, these 4.5-star-rated earrings are our pick for the most wanted jewelry gift of 2022. (And if it's not her style, we have plenty more jewelry picks to follow.)

Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings

Diamond Nexus

With these classic diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. The earrings have a low profile, so they never appear droopy.

Diamond Nexus .66 cts round cut stud earrings, $504 (reduced from $720)

More women's jewelry

Want more options? Then check out this women's jewelry that makes a great gift as well.

Aurate halo diamond opal ring

Aurate

Choose from 14 carat and 18 carat yellow gold, white gold or rose gold for this beautiful opal ring with a diamond halo from female-founded fine jewelry brand Aurate. The company uses only diamonds from sources that are certifiably conflict-free.

Aurate halo diamond opal ring, $800

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch



Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott's first watch collection is here, including this stunner with diamond dials. It has an ivory mother-of-pearl face and is made of gold-tone stainless steel. Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process.

(Companies that comply with the Kimberley Process aim to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.)

Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch, $328

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops

Mejuri

She'll get so much wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They're made of recycled 14 carat solid gold or white gold and single cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.

Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops, $250

Ring Concierge diamond bezel station bracelet

Ring Concierge

This dainty bracelet comes in 14 carat yellow, white and rose gold, as well as two sizes. It features five round diamonds. Ring Concierge's diamonds are compliant with the Kimberley Process.

Ring Concierge diamond bezel station bracelet, $358

Brilliant Earth Allegra diamond hoop earrings

Brilliant Earth

These hoop earrings combine baguette-shaped and round diamonds. Find them in recycled 14 carat white and yellow gold. Brilliant Earth claims to go beyond the Kimberley Process' standards to find conflict-free diamonds.

Brilliant Earth Allegra diamond hoop earrings, $525

Gucci G-Timeless bracelet watch



Gucci

This classic Swiss-made women's watch is anything but boring. The bee and emblems on this stainless-steel, covered-in-gold-PVD Gucci watch offer a special touch.

Gucci G-Timeless bracelet watch (36mm), $1,650

Men's jewelry to gift this holiday season

Pick up a special piece for the man in your life as well.

Montblanc Star Legacy stainless steel and alligator strap watch

Saks Fifth Avenue

This classic, casual men's watch has an alligator strap and 18-carat, rose-gold-coated Roman numerals, indexes and luminescent hands. It has a domed sapphire crystal face, plus a blue seconds hand that adds a special touch.

Montblanc Star Legacy stainless steel and alligator strap watch (43mm), $3,235

MVMT Legacy Slim watch in panther black

MVMT

This relatively affordable, black-on-black men's watch from MVMT never clashes with your look. It has a quality leather strap, and its case is made of ion-plated stainless steel.

MVMT Legacy Slim in panther black (42mm), $118

Customizable pearl necklace: $66

Frasier Sterling

As seen around Justin Bieber's neck, the custom pearl Princess necklace from Frasier Sterling can be individualized with any name or word, up to nine characters. The pearls are synthetic; the 4 carat gold plated zinc charms measure 0.5 by 0.5 inches.

Customizable pearl necklace, $66

10 carat solid gold Miami Cuban link chain (4mm): $1,831



Frost NYC

If you're looking for a legit, solid gold Miami Cuban link chain, famed hip-hop jeweler Frost NYC has a ton of options. Prices start at $1,923 for a 4mm-wide, 20-inch chain in 10 carat gold.

10 carat solid gold Miami Cuban link chain (4mm), $1,923 (reduced from $2,749)

