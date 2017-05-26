Area school districts hiring bus drivers
School districts all across North Texas are feverishly hiring before the first day of classes.
In the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, district officials want to make sure parents and students feel safe returning.
If you haven't started your back-to-school shopping yet, be prepared for sticker shock when you do.
Athletes and musicians are back to practice before school starts this month.
Hundreds waited for hours in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a clear backpack.
Several Dallas ISD students are headed back to school this Monday.
The back-to-school countdown is on and with that comes the bedtime struggle.
One person is dead and two teens were arrested after a shooting in Oak Cliff Wednesday evening.
A Fort Worth officer is hospitalized after a drunk driver caused him to crash into a tree Wednesday night, police said.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court on Thursday.
The Governor's comments come as school districts across Texas this month will open their doors to millions of students, their teachers, and other educators and staff.
Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.
Monday night, one of their mobile food pantries used to deliver meals was stolen. On Wednesday, it was located by police but they're still searching for the person responsible for stealing it.
Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien homered for Texas, which lost its seventh consecutive home game and dropped a season-worst 12 games under .500 at 46-58 overall.
Despite the drought conditions, there are simple ways to address foundation issues.
The contract extension announced Wednesday means the first nine games since the return of the Big 12 title game in 2017 will be at 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium.
Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.
Criminals convince victims to send compromising photos, then threaten to release the images if ransom isn't paid.
New research by the CBS News Innovation Lab shows the likelihood of a murder being solved in the US is significantly lower when the victims are Black or Hispanic.
Pastor Doug Page of First Baptist Grapevine cancelled the camp about one week before it was set to begin for about 200-children in his congregation and the neighborhood.
The site of Dallas' biggest fire is now a giant crater.
If you live in Texas, you're more likely to get these calls than any other state. If you live in the 214- or 817- area codes, you live in one of the most targeted metro areas in the country.
The steps the president has taken so far shed light on just how limited his powers are without congressional action.
Watching the vote from the Senate gallery, comedian and vocal advocate of the bill Jon Stewart grew teary-eyed.
This episode of Eye on Politics delves into recession fears, the future of DFW International Airport, and Texas' abortion trigger law
Pelosi said her visit was meant to honor "America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant Democracy."
Officials say the products contain wheat but that it is not declared on the label.
CBS 11 News went to the Culinary School of Fort Worth for a few tips and tricks people can use to save money on their grocery bills.
Everyone is looking for ways to save at the pump, but have you ever thought about ditching gas altogether?
The recalled toys were sold online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fun and Function, JungleJump, The Grommet Flaghouse, and Wayfair.
Brace yourself! According to AAA, the current price per gallon in the Lone Star State is $4.34... but it's higher in DFW.
No injuries or deaths related to the products have been reported, the company said.
The World Health Organization says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an "extraordinary" situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.
Monkeypox cases in North Texas on are the rise.
An extremely toxic plant has been discovered growing around White Rock Lake, and Dallas officials are taking action to keep park patrons safe.
The carrier warned that rising costs and lower productivity are likely to continue in the second half of the year.
According to a US Department of Labor spokesperson, on January 3, 2022, a worker at Armorock LLC's Sulphur Springs facility was seriously injured after being struck by a large mold.
The SMU Mustangs wrapped up their offseason workouts with some extra intensity.
The Dallas Cowboys are worth an estimated $7.64 billion, becoming America's most valuable sports team.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88, his family announced.
"His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.
Carroll would often say that Ursula was one of her favorite roles, saying that she saw the character as an "ex-Shakespearean actress who now sold cars."
After "Star Trek," Nichols went on to become a recruiter for NASA, playing a key role in helping recruit people of color and female astronauts.
Police say 31-year-old Johnny Pizzaro was in charge of putting up "No Parking" signs for a shoot in the area.
President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast and Texan Simone Biles.
Upper 90-degree temperatures and some rain chances are ahead for North Texas next week!
Governor Greg Abbott comments on safety efforts by the state for the upcoming school year, more wildfires are burning across North Texas, and DFW restaurant week is back.
R'Bonney Gabriel's dramatic rise to stardom comes in the midst of entering the pageant world two years ago. It's an example of what makes this country the land of opportunity.
It's a slim chance!
On May 24, 2022 nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, after a teenaged gunman barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom and opened fire.
Following the tragic shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, the Uvalde community is grappling to find answers and understanding.
CBS 11 staffers took the roads early morning May 20 for Bike to Work Week! Want to be featured on air or online? Share your photos of you biking to work using #CBS11BiketoWork on social media!
All dressed up for their first Easter, these precious snuggle bunnies are ready for the holiday weekend.
The storm that moved through North Texas on the evening of March 14 was fast-moving but left a lot of damage behind in some places. Here are images from Fannin County, west of the town of Leonard, where many believe a tornado touched down.