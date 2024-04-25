"We want action" say community advocates following deadly shooting at an Arlington school

Community advocates say it's past time for change to keep kids safe after Arlington school shooting

ARLINGTON — Arlington Police are still looking for a key piece of evidence in the deadly school shooting on Wednesday and many questions remain about what happened.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Bowie High School student Etavion Barnes.

Seventeen-year-old Julian Howard was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Howard was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the death of Barnes. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for having what police believe to be a THC cartridge and booked in the Arlington City Jail.

Arlington Police say they have still not found the gun used in the shooting and are still investigating why the shooting occurred.

Thursday a group of mothers who have lost children and other family members to gun violence or suicide came together outside Bowie High School. They traveled across the metroplex to offer support for the victim's family.

They're also calling on local leaders to take action to end youth gun violence.

"It needs to be a cry out and a force to be reckoned with and change needs to happen now because over and over we keep seeing school shootings gun violence and different things, our babies are crying and at the same time enough is enough," said Felicia Williams who lost her son to gun violence in 2014. "We want action, we want the city officials to come out in the community they need to have, their hands and feet need to be dirty, they need to see what we go through in the community."

Classes were canceled for Thursday and the district announced that classes will be canceled for Friday as well. The campus will reopen on Monday, April 29.

Counselors will be available for students and staff at Bowie starting Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. There will also be counselors at Bowie next week for anyone who needs them.

The school will be open Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. so students can retrieve essential items left on campus.