Arlington's Bowie High School on lockdown after on-campus shooting, dismissal delayed

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON — James Bowie High School is on lockdown after an on-campus shooting outside of the school building, according to Arlington ISD. The Arlington Police Department is on the scene.

CBS News Texas

The school said student dismissal is delayed.

CBS News Texas has crews headed to the area and we are working to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

"We are planning to reunite students and families when it's possible to do so," the Arlington Police Department said.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 3:22 PM CDT

