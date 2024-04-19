Taylor Swift breaks Spotify records for most-streamed album, most-streamed artist in a single day

Taylor Swift releases new double album Taylor Swift releases "Tortured Poets Department" double album 01:57

It's probably not a surprise, but Taylor Swift's new double album is already breaking records.

Spotify announced on social media early Friday evening that "The Tortured Poets Department" released overnight had since become the most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in the streaming service's history.

One of the most-anticipated album releases of the year dropped overnight to much fanfare, with even more coming hours later when Swift announced it was actually a double-album release.

Swift now holds the top three most-streamed albums in a single day in Spotify's history, the company said, with "Midnights" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" rounding out the list. Swift also broke her own record for the most-streamed artist in a single day, which was October 27, 2023, for the release of the aforementioned "1989" album.

The music video for her song "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone is slated to be released at 8 p.m., EDT, on Friday.

Swift described the album as "new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time — one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

She also said that time has been "closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted."