Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft picks

FRISCO — The 2024 NFL Draft is underway and the Dallas Cowboys have six picks to make over the next few days.

The draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25 and continues through Saturday, April 27. The first round takes place April 25 at 7 p.m.; rounds two and three take place on April 26 at 6 p.m.; and rounds four through seven take place on April 27 at 11 a.m.

If you happen to be in the Detroit area, you can attend the NFL's draft experience at Campus Martius Park for free. Otherwise, the draft can be seen on ABC and ESPN networks. Of course, the Dallas Cowboys will be hosting their annual draft party at The Star in Frisco all three days of the draft.

The Cowboys originally had the number 24 pick for the first round, but traded back in the draft and moved to 29.

Here's when the Cowboys will be making their picks:

First round (No. 29)

Second round (No. 56)

Third round (No. 87)

Fifth round (No. 174)

Sixth round (No. 216)

Seventh round (No. 233)

Seventh round (No. 244)

Here's who received a phone call from Jerry Jones:

Tyler Guyton

Round 1 - No. 29