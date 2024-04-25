Watch CBS News
Dallas students seek help at their school campus after they were shot nearby

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS — Two Roosevelt High School of Innovation students were shot near the Cedar Crest Golf Course in Dallas on Thursday. 

Dallas ISD's Director of Strategic Media Relations and Crisis Communications, Caren Rodriguez, told CBS News Texas that after the students were struck by gunfire nearby, they drove back to the school to seek help. 

Dallas Police say they were called to the 500 block of Bonnie View Ave. just before 7 p.m. for a shooting call. Investigators determined an unknown suspect in a vehicle shot an adult male and a teen. 

The victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition. 

CBS News Texas spoke with a friend of a Roosevelt High School football coach. They say the coach was taking two football players home after school, and the students were shot inside the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS Texas Staff
The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 10:30 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

