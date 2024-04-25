Dallas students seek help at their school campus after they were shot nearby

DALLAS — Two Roosevelt High School of Innovation students were shot near the Cedar Crest Golf Course in Dallas on Thursday.

Dallas ISD's Director of Strategic Media Relations and Crisis Communications, Caren Rodriguez, told CBS News Texas that after the students were struck by gunfire nearby, they drove back to the school to seek help.

Dallas Police say they were called to the 500 block of Bonnie View Ave. just before 7 p.m. for a shooting call. Investigators determined an unknown suspect in a vehicle shot an adult male and a teen.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

CBS News Texas spoke with a friend of a Roosevelt High School football coach. They say the coach was taking two football players home after school, and the students were shot inside the car.

The investigation is ongoing.