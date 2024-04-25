Pro-Palestinian protests continue at UT-Austin, organized, calmer

AUSTIN — It was another day of protests on the University of Texas-Austin campus.

Wednesday, there were many people supporting Palestine. Thursday we also saw crowds supporting Israel as they faced off on campus.

But compared to Wednesday, things were calm. Police were in place, and watching carefully, but there was never any need for them to take action.

It was very organized, with faculty and students speaking, and the crowd repeating their words.

Whenever it appeared maybe emotions were starting to get high, someone would step in and try to bring the temperature down to make sure it didn't get out of hand.

The Palestinian Solidarity Committee planned this walkout, for the second day in a row.

Wednesday, when the university had law enforcement break it up, it was out of concern demonstrators would "take" the campus, or occupy space like we have seen in the northeas. But we did not see any effort by students to do that on Thursday.

Students said this was about showing solidarity and not wanting the university to be associated with Israel's fight.

Jewish students though were also there, outnumbered, but felt they needed to be visible during this demonstration.

"My parents asked me to take my star off and I don't want to do that," aid Katarina Jakinier, a UT sophomore. "It's scary when people are attacking who you are something so intrinsic to me and who I am and what I believe in."

"I stand with my Arab brothers and sisters," said Zak Kadir, a junior at UT.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 57 people were arrested Wednesday. Charges have been dropped for some of those arrested. The exact number is unclear.