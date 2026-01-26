Michigan gas prices drop 10 cents from last week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 10 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

On average, drivers in the state are paying $2.86 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 1 cent more than last month but 24 cents less than at the same time the previous year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders about $42, about $8 less than the highest price drivers paid in August 2025.

"Drivers across Michigan are getting a break at the pump as gas prices dip below last week's average," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $2.90 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than last week and 29 cents less than at the same time last year.

The most expensive gas prices in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($2.96), Metro Detroit ($2.90) and Benton Harbor ($2.84), according to AAA, while the lowest prices are in Traverse City ($2.54), Jackson ($2.72) and Marquette ($2.75).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.