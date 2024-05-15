How rain gardens can help prevent stormwater runoff

(CBS DETROIT) - Anita Daley became a master rain gardener by taking a course through the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioners Office.

"It's a six-week course. You take it once a week. Then you design and plan your garden during the course, and then you plant it as a DIY thing," she said.

The classes have become so successful that other local watershed councils, including the Clinton River Watershed Council, Friends of the Rouge, and Friends of Detroit, have joined together to teach the class once a year. But what is a rain garden?

"It's a saucer-shaped garden. It's usually planted with native plants like these because that benefits wildlife and they're easier to maintain. And its saucer shape because it collects water from non-porous surface, like roofs and cement," Daley said.

Barbara Lucas, who also has a rain garden, said the purpose of collecting rainwater off the roof is to prevent it from leaking into the street and storm drains.

"A rain garden is a great way to keep the water on your property and going down into the groundwater to refill our aquifer," Lucas said. "It collects all the nutrients, the phosphorus, and it gets into the river. We're right near the Huron River and it causes algal blooms and weed growth you don't want. So, there are all kinds of repercussions to having water shedding off your property."

Daley, who has two rain gardens, said she uses a lot of Michigan native plants in her garden, and there's a specific reason for that.

"I recommend natives because, again, they're hardy, and they benefit wildlife. The plants have been tried and tested in rain gardens," she said. "These plants can also tolerate dry periods because when it rains, it rains, and when it's dry, it's dry around here, so they're very, very hardy and selected to tolerate those different kinds of conditions. These native plants are smart enough to know the ways of Michigan weather, and they can handle it."

Climate change impacts our weather by producing stronger storms with more rain or prolonged periods of dry conditions.

Rain gardens not only protect our rivers but also benefit wildlife such as birds and insects. They even help Daley prevent water from flooding into her home.

"I love seeing people stopping, and there's a sign on my garden. So, they'll stop, and they'll learn a little about it, so I feel like I'm an ambassador," Daley said. "I feel pride in the garden because I didn't know anything about gardening really until after 40 years old, and I took this class, and it's apparently successful."