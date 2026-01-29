Pontiac nonprofit Common Ground ends adult crisis services amid funding dispute

A controversial change has come to health services in Pontiac, as the nonprofit Common Ground will no longer be providing adult crisis services at the Resource and Crisis Center.

The Oakland Community Health Network will now be taking over that responsibility amidst a financial dispute between the two organizations.

"It's just sad to see the end of this relationship happen today so abruptly," said Common Ground CEO Heather Rae.

Rae says that the Oakland Community Health Network has decided to stop paying Common Ground for crisis services.

"We are owed money by OCHN. They say we owe them money; we say they owe us money," Rae said.

Oakland Community Health Network CEO Dana Lasenby says the claims made by Common Ground are false.

"Common Ground has been overpaid with Medicaid funds, and so as a responsible fiduciary of those funds, they know that they are responsible for that payment, and any overpayments have to be returned," said Lasenby.

It's this dispute that Common Ground says is the reason for the Oakland Community Health Network taking over crisis services in its Pontiac building. It's created frustration and doubt inside the building where Common Ground has served patients for over three decades.

"They've never done 24/7 crisis services at this level before, and so yes, there's skepticism that we have," said Rae.

The Oakland Community Health Network says this financial dispute is not the reason this change is being made and says this was always the plan.

Oakland Community Health Network COO Trisha Zizumbo says they are committed to serving the community as best they can moving forward.

"Our front desk is staffed 24/7, taking people in and making sure that they get the level of care that they need," she said.

While this transition between the two organizations was made on Thursday, the crisis services are still open in the same building, and anyone in crisis can still call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or the RCC Front Desk at 248-462-6302.