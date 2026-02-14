2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash in Clinton Township

Two people are dead and another is injured after a head-on collision in Clinton Township, Michigan, on Thursday, according to police.

The crash on Groesbeck Highway happened at 3:57 p.m. Officials identified the vehicles involved as a Dodge Caravan and a Buick Encore.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles died at the scene. A male passenger, whose age hasn't been disclosed by police, of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said. Details about what led to it have yet to be disclosed.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who saw or has information about the collision is asked to call police at 586-493-7802.