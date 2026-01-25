Motor fans brave snow and cold to enjoy last day of 2026 Detroit Auto Show

Some Michiganders on Sunday braved the cold to shovel the snow for family.

"I feel alright. Just taking care of the snow for my father," Jermaine Cutright said. "He's 80 years old. If I don't get out here early, he would get out here and do it himself."

The winter weather didn't stop car enthusiasts from leaving their homes for the last day of the Detroit Auto Show.

"It's a huge event. I love this event. I try to come here every year. There is always innovation to see here," Sergio Taylor, a car enthusiast, said. "We live in Detroit. We live in Michigan. That's kind of like a normal thing. This is winter. You got to get used to this."

Especially for those in the market for a new vehicle.

"My grand boy wanted to come out and look at cars, and I knew I wanted to come. We had the tickets already. So not one bit. No hesitation. Just came out and went for it," Latasha McCowan, from Detroit, said.

Some traveled for more than an hour to be at the event.

"I got a 2025 Trail Boss, so we tried that four-wheel drive out all the way here, and seemed to do the trick for sure," Ronnie Noble, from Marlette, Michigan, said.

The roads were covered with snow and traffic was slow, but for car fans it was worth the trip.