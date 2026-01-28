Oakland County officials report Legionella bacteria at 2 more buildings

Legionella testing at Oakland County, Michigan, government facilities has detected the bacteria in the water systems of two additional buildings.

Those buildings are the North Oakland Health Center and the Resource and Crisis Center. The immediate remediation steps included installing special water filters on all fixtures, flushing the systems and making plans for follow-up testing, county officials said Wednesday.

"Safety remains the county's priority: No known cases are linked to the facilities and overall risk remains low," the notice said.

Oakland County officials started a series of tests and remediation steps across its buildings in mid-January, following up on Legionella bacteria detected late last year at the Oakland County Sheriff's Administration Building and the Oakland County Circuit Tower.

Water samples taken on Jan. 19 from the NOHC and the RCC buildings led to the latest finding. Neither of those bacterial detections appears to have been from the incoming water supply, officials said.

The water system investigation began last fall after a custodial employee who was assigned to the sheriff's administration building was diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease.

The above video originally aired on Dec. 5, 2025.