Department of Homeland Security secures building in Romulus, mayor says

The mayor of Romulus, Michigan, says representatives with the Department of Homeland Security have informed him that the federal agency has secured a building in the city.

Mayor Robert A. McCraight in a social media post on Friday night said the building is located at 7525 Cogswell St., about 6 miles northwest of Detroit Metro Airport.

"Although we still have not been officially notified by any formal communication from the Federal government (as required by law), we have spoken to actual representatives from the DHS on site who verbally confirmed that DHS has secured the building located at 7525 Cogswell in Romulus," McCraight said.

He added that he's getting "mixed reports" on what the agency is intending to use the facility for and is telling lawmakers "at all levels" that a detention center is not permitted and will be opposed by the city.

"We are also working with legal counsel to determine what authority we have in this matter," McCraight said.

State Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-Garden City, said on Friday that he drove by a building that the federal agency plans to use in Romulus that was marked with "U.S. Government Property - No Trespassing" signs.

"Shame on the federal government for planning in secret and coming to our community without notifying anyone at the Congressional, state, or local level," Wegela said in a Facebook post.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to DHS for further confirmation.

Officials in Southfield, Michigan, said on Wednesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will use office space at Oakland Towne Square. The space, according to the city, will be used to support administrative and legal functions on behalf of ICE.

Southfield officials were informed that ICE officers will not operate out of the complex near the Lodge Freeway and Interstate 696.