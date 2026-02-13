Michigan Matters goes one-on-one with boxer Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medal-winning boxer who is undefeated as a professional (17-0), is about to defend her heavyweight title at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 22, which she talks about on Michigan Matters.

Shields, who hails from Flint and is known as the GWOAT (Greatest Woman (Boxer) Of All Time), talks about giving back to the community and her efforts to increase equity for women in sports.

Claressa Shields Todd Bruhnsen/CBS Detroit

Then, John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, talks about how the industry — the largest in the state — is faring.

Walsh also talks about the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is slated to open in early 2026, and many manufacturers will use it to transport goods in the coming years. President Trump surprised many earlier this week when he talked about possibly holding up the opening while he negotiates with Canada. The bridge is jointly owned by the state of Michigan and Canada.

John Walsh and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Walsh also discusses the opportunities and challenges facing manufacturers across Michigan and how tariffs have been affecting companies.

