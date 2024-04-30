Michigan native plant gardens. How do they benefit the ecosystem?

(CBS DETROIT) - If you haven't already started your flower garden, you might want to try giving Michigan native plants a try. Not only are they beautiful, but they are also educational and helpful to our ecosystem.

While many flower gardeners are just now starting to see their blooms grow, some have already seen them come and go, and there are more benefits than just the pretty flowers in a Michigan native plant garden.

"I took native plants for granted. They grow in the woods. They grow in the fields. You don't grow them," said Nancy Lincoln Stole, a Michigan native plant gardener.

Stole said she used to have a garden filled with roses, irises, and peonies.

"Then I kind of realized that native plants really need our help. So, I kind of switched over maybe 30 years ago now, and there's no turning back," she said.

"I find it a lot of fun to watch the seasons go by. Every year, it's the same; they come along in succession ... Some may say native plants may not be as colorful as the traditional flowers we're used to seeing in many gardens."

Gardener Barbara Lucas also seems hooked on growing Michigan native plants.

"We decided to try something called 'no-mow grass' and it's a red fescue mix that flops over instead of needing to mow it. In fact, you really can't mow it. It's kinda like a guy with a comb-over," Lucas said.

Lincoln Stole says she focuses on native plants because they're better for the environment.

"Native plants evolved with all the plants and animals in one location. They all work together. It's like a network. It's like a community. They all support each other," she said. "The insects need the native plants to live. The birds need the insects. You know, it's kind of like a web. So, I just want to help with that because there are so many native communities that have just been destroyed."

Lucas says some insects can only survive on specific plants so it's crucial to support all insect life to support the rest of the ecosystem.

"Essentially, if we didn't have insects, we wouldn't have life on earth. So, our insects are very important to us. A lot of people are raised to believe that insects are a bad thing, but they're actually a really great thing."