Woman charged after law enforcement finds 20 dogs, 4 turtles living in "deplorable conditions" in Warren

A 57-year-old woman is facing two charges after law enforcement found 20 dogs and four turtles living in "deplorable conditions" while executing a search warrant at a Warren, Michigan, home on Thursday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Michelle Reyntiens of Warren is charged with one count each of animal cruelty and possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, according to online court records. A judge set her bond at $30,000 cash or surety.

Members of the sheriff's office and the Warren Police Department executed the search warrant at a residence on the 14000 block of Hobart Avenue near the intersection of East 9 Mile and Schoenherr roads. They found the home to be unsanitary, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said law enforcement at the scene seized nine adult dogs, 11 puppies, the turtles and crack cocaine.

"Several of the animals appeared to require immediate medical attention," the sheriff's office said. "Macomb County Animal Control responded to the scene and assisted with the safe removal of the animals."

According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement learned at some point during their investigation that Reyntiens was selling narcotics in the Warren area.

Court records show Reyntiens is set to appear at a probable cause conference on Feb. 26. If convicted, she faces up to eight years in jail, the sheriff's office said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the animals were brought to a shelter where they have since been groomed and fed.