Michigan Matters: Standing out during Sunday's Super Bowl, and helping Metro Detroit immigrants

As America tunes in Sunday to watch the Super Bowl LX matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, many will be paying extra close attention to the commercial breaks as advertisers like Rocket Companies and Redfin are spending millions to break through with new commercials.

The Michigan Matters roundtable of strategist Susy Avery, Automation Alley's Tom Kelly, and Michigan Business Network's Chris Holman discusses the impact of the high-profile game for advertisers, including Detroit-based Rocket and Redfin.

Rocket recently acquired Redfin, and the new ad features Lady Gaga singing her version of the iconic "Won't You Be My Neighbor" theme song from "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood."

Tom Kelly, Susy Avery and Chris Holman Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The roundtable also talks about other issues, including companies being helped as they grow their business and global footprint through trade missions to other countries.

Automation Alley, celebrating its 25th anniversary, has helped hundreds of companies across the region grow, which Kelly talks about. He also discusses the upcoming programs they are doing across Michigan.

Holman, who has a factory in China, talks about complications in light of tariffs and more between the Asian nation and the U.S.

Melanie Ducquesnel Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then, Melanie Ducquesnel, president and CEO of United Community Family Services-Chaldean American Ladies of Charity, discusses their mentoring program to help young women enter new fields.

And she talked about the organization's decades-long programs and efforts to help immigrants across Metro Detroit.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).