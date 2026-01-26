We may see a surge in babies being born this fall, Michigan health expert says. Here's why.

When the temperatures plummet, and the snow starts piling up, most of us have the same instinct: retreat indoors, crank up the heat, and get cozy.

It turns out, all that time spent "hunkering down" might have a particular side effect appearing on the calendar roughly 40 weeks from now. Historically, major weather events that keep people housebound are often followed by a noticeable uptick in birth rates nine months later.

It's a phenomenon sometimes jokingly referred to as "blizzard babies."

The logic is simple. When the roads are bad and the wind chill is dangerous, entertainment options are limited. Couples are stuck at home, often under blankets to stay warm, and nature takes its course.

Medical professionals are well aware of the trend.

Brian Tesler, chief medical director of Women's Health at McLaren Health Care, noted that while the weather outside is frightful, the results can be delightful in the end.

"In nine months, if we see a spike in the number of babies being born, it won't be too difficult to remember this week," Tesler said in a statement to CBS News Detroit.

While not every storm results in a statistical boom, the effect is real enough that some hospital units unofficially keep track. So, if you're wondering why your social media feed is suddenly flooded with baby announcements next fall, just think back to this week's freeze.

It seems the cold doesn't just bring snow; sometimes it brings storks too.