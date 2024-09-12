What is causing the sunrises and sunsets in Michigan to appear red?

(CBS DETROIT) - You may have noticed the sunsets and sunrises this week have been a brilliant red.

This is due to wildfire smoke high in the air above us from California, Oregon, and Canada.

Light from the sun goes through a process called Rayleigh Scattering high in the air that causes blue wavelengths to scatter in the atmosphere. This is what makes our sky blue.

As the rest of the colors come further toward the ground, a layer of smoke scatters the red wavelengths. This process is much stronger at sunrise and sunset due to the angle of the sun on the horizon.

The brilliant red colors will continue until the smoke fades away.

In California, the battle against wildfires continues Thursday night, with officials working to contain the Bridge Fire, south of Los Angeles. Firefighters are taking advantage of the cooler air to gain control of the wildfires.

Meanwhile, firefighters in San Bernadino County, California, are battling the Line Fire, which is 21% contained as of Thursday.