Michigan Matters: Roger Penske and Mark Reuss on the issues

Business and motor racing titans Roger Penske and Mark Reuss appear at the Free Press Breakfast Club event as General Motors moved into its new world headquarters, and the CBS News Detroit crew was there to capture the duo taking the stage at the speakers' forum.

That show airs this Sunday as the two powerhouse executives — who share a love of Detroit, autos, and motorsports — address a wide range of critical issues for our city, state and nation.

Penske, founder and chairman of Penske Corp., who is celebrating his 60th anniversary in motor racing in 2026, talked about helping Detroit. 'The Captain,' as he's known, shared thoughts about the 2006 NFL Super Bowl, for which he served as chairman of the committee, as well as working with Reuss to bring the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear back to the Motor City.

Mark Reuss and Roger Penske with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain Todd Bruhnsen/CBS Detroit

Reuss, president of General Motors, has known Penske since he was a teen (Lloyd Reuss, his dad, served as president of GM decades ago).

Reuss, who works alongside Mary Barra, chair and CEO of GM, talked about moving their headquarters back to Woodward Avenue this week (they moved from the Renaissance Center). It was the fourth move for the automaker in its 117-year history.

The duo also talked about President Donald Trump and his impact on Detroit, trade, education and new leadership for the city of Detroit under Mayor Mary Sheffield.

