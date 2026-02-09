Ford worker involved in heated exchange with Trump will keep his job, receives no discipline

A Michigan Ford worker who was involved in a heated exchange with President Trump last month will not lose his job, according to a UAW representative.

Union Vice President Laura Dickerson confirmed that the worker, TJ Sabula, "has no discipline on his record." Ford suspended Sabula with pay after the incident on Jan. 13 during Mr. Trump's visit to Metro Detroit.

"TJ, we got your back," Dickerson said during the UAW's Community Action Program Conference.

"As UAW members, we speak truth to power. We don't just protect our rights, we exercise them," Dickerson later said. "We have challenges and fights ahead. Solidarity is what it will take to win back what we deserve."

A video showed the president at the Rouge Center in Dearborn when Sabula appeared to yell "pedophile protector," possibly in reference to the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Mr. Trump appeared to mouth "f*** you" and show his middle finger.

Following the incident, the UAW said it was working to ensure that Sabula kept his job.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit last month, UAW Local 600, which represents Sabula, said in part, "The labor movement was not built by staying quiet. It was built by workers who spoke up. We stand in solidarity with our member, and we will fight for his rights."

Mr. Trump visited Michigan in January to deliver remarks to the Detroit Economic Club and tour Ford's factory plant in Dearborn. It was the president's first visit since he came to Metro Detroit in April 2025 to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 15, 2026.