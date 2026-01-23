Michigan Matters: Dissecting Detroit Auto Show, EVs and road ahead for ONE

As the 2026 Detroit Auto Show wraps up Sunday, the roundtable of John McElroy of Autoline, Glenn Stevens Jr., executive director of MichAuto, and Liam Rappleye, reporter for the Detroit Free Press, discusses the signature event and standout moments from the past two weeks on this week's Michigan Matters.

The trio talks about vehicles and displays on hand, as well as panels held, including a mobility panel with college students that McElroy hosted.

John McElroy, Glenn Stevens, Liam Rappleye and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They also discuss the Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club event kicking off the first week of the show, featuring business/motor racing titans Roger Penske and GM's Mark Reuss, held at GM's spanking new global world headquarters.

Stevens and McElroy discuss the impact of GM keeping its headquarters in the Motor City (it moved from the Renaissance Center). And they also talked about Ford opening its new world headquarters in Dearborn a few weeks ago.

Tappleye talks about his conversation with Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, at the show and the automaker's focus.

Mujeeb Ijaz Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then, entrepreneur Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE (Our Next Energy), talks about the riveting journey his Michigan-based company has been on as he navigates from once making batteries for EVs to switching focus to the defense and rail industries.

Mujeeb shares his thoughts, too, about the future of electric vehicles and the Motor City.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).